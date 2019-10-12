What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The U.S. and China took an initial step to cement a trade deal, with Washington saying it would shelve a planned increase in tariffs, while Beijing said it would increase purchases of U.S. agricultural goods.

Trump for over a year had pressured the State Department to remove the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the envoy told lawmakers.

A federal appeals court ruled a House committee can subpoena Trump's financial records from his longtime accounting firm.

The president said that acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan would be stepping down to work in the private sector.

EU and U.K. officials will intensify Brexit talks in an attempt to reach an agreement before a leaders' summit next week.

The U.S. military is deploying 2,000 additional troops, three new antimissile systems and other assets to Saudi Arabia.

The Trump administration said it is preparing to impose sanctions on Turkey following Ankara's military offensive in Syria.

Ethiopia's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.