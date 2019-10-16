What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Pence's office declined to comply with a records request from House committees leading an impeachment inquiry into Trump, while Giuliani said he doesn't intend to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents

House panels questioned State Department official George Kent as part of the impeachment inquiry.

The Trump administration dispatched senior officials to Turkey to press for an end to Ankara's military offensive in northeastern Syria, as Moscow began to fill a void created by departing U.S. troops.

U.S. prosecutors charged Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank with a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Warren faced sustained criticism from Democratic rivals at Tuesday's presidential debate over how she would pay for a universal health-care proposal and her plan to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

The U.K. and EU moved close to agreeing on a draft plan for Britain to leave the bloc, with a preliminary Brexit deal possible by Wednesday morning.

Germany won't outright exclude Huawei or other vendors from supplying parts for next-generation 5G internet, according to a draft of new security requirements.

The Supreme Court appeared likely to uphold the special board that Congress created to resolve Puerto Rico's debt crisis.