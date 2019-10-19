What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The cease-fire accord negotiated by the U.S. and Turkey in northeastern Syria was in flux as skirmishes erupted between Turkish and Syrian Kurdish forces.

Mexico's president found himself on the defensive after one of the most violent days in the country's long fight against drug cartels.

The U.K.'s Johnson wooed lawmakers in a last-minute charm offensive to win a parliamentary vote on his Brexit deal on Saturday.

Kudlow arranged a briefing last week with outside experts who warned Trump that U.S.-China trade tensions could imperil the economy and hurt his re-election bid.

A career State Department official told congressional investigators that he raised concerns in 2015 about Hunter Biden being on the board of a Ukrainian natural-gas firm.

The Supreme Court agreed to consider whether asylum seekers who cross into the U.S. illegally can challenge efforts to quickly deport them.

Trump said he intends to nominate Deputy Energy Secretary Brouillette to succeed the departing Perry.

A suspected militant attack on a mosque in Afghanistan killed dozens of worshipers attending Friday prayers.