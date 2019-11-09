Log in
What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

11/09/2019

Two Giuliani associates in late February urged Ukraine's prior president to announce probes similar to those Trump later pressed on Zelensky in exchange for a state visit to Washington.

National-security officials testified in the impeachment inquiry that they were taken aback by the efforts of Sondland to push Ukraine to launch investigations.

Trump disputed China's assertion that Washington and Beijing had agreed to roll back tariffs as part of an interim trade accord.

Vitamin E oil was detected in all 29 samples taken from vaping patients tested by the CDC, the agency said.

Bloomberg is drawing up a strategy to build campaign staff in states that hold March 2020 primary contests, as he mulls a presidential bid.

The administration is proposing to raise the cost of applying for U.S. citizenship, as well as creating new fees for some asylum seekers and the DACA program.

Brazil's da Silva was released from prison pending appeal of his corruption conviction, following a ruling by the nation's high court.

Iran said it shot down a foreign drone near one of its Persian Gulf ports close to the border with Iraq.

