What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump in a summer phone call asked about politically advantageous investigations he wanted the Ukrainian president to announce, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine disclosed as the House opened the public phase of its impeachment probe.

Gaza militants fired rockets into Israel for a second straight day, raising the risk of a wider conflict as Israel continued its own strikes.

Trump and Erdogan met in Washington, but there was no resolution of key issues on which the U.S. and Turkey have been divided.

Turkey's government used a Washington law firm to gather information about its critics, including residents of the U.S.

A court refused to reconsider a ruling that allowed a House panel to subpoena Trump's financial records from his accounting firm.

Hundreds of mainland Chinese students fled Hong Kong for Shenzhen after violence on several university campuses in the city.

Most new asylum seekers would no longer be permitted to work while they wait for their claims to be processed, under a proposed U.S. rule.

The toll from superbugs is greater than previously known, a CDC report said.