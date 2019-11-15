Log in
What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

11/15/2019

A 16-year-old killed two fellow students and wounded three others before shooting himself in the head at his high school in Santa Clarita, Calif., law-enforcement officials said.

Pelosi said that Trump's decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine amounted to bribery, using a term mentioned in the Constitution as an impeachable offense.

Democrats are moving toward a deal with the Trump administration on a new trade accord with Canada and Mexico, Pelosi said.

China has agreed to lift a more than four-year-old ban on U.S. poultry imports, both governments said.

Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax records issued by New York prosecutors probing hush-money payments.

A tense cease-fire between a Gaza militant group and Israel was teetering early Friday.

The U.S. has warned Egypt of possible sanctions over Cairo's decision to proceed with a purchase of Russian warplanes.

Republican Gov. Bevin conceded a tight Kentucky gubernatorial election to Democrat Beshear.

Amazon said it would protest the Pentagon's award of a massive cloud-computing contract to Microsoft.

Epstein's estate is seeking approval to establish a fund for compensating women he allegedly abused.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) 0.21% 3.8356 End-of-day quote.-6.58%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.51% 148.06 Delayed Quote.45.77%
