What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

11/19/2019 | 02:50am EST

The U.S. no longer will consider Israeli settlements to be illegal under international law, a move that formalizes the Trump administration's treatment of the West Bank and shifts decades of U.S. policy.

The top lawyer for the Democratic-led House said impeachment investigators were examining whether Trump lied in statements to special counsel Mueller.

The Supreme Court declined to hear Martin Shkreli's appeal of his conviction on fraud charges.

The Baltimore court system is battling Maryland lawyer and Orioles baseball team owner Peter Angelos over a huge backlog of asbestos litigation.

A Senate report faults federal agencies for their response to the threat of China exploiting U.S. research to aid its economy and military.

Chairman Powell met with Trump, who has criticized the Fed, to discuss an economy hindered by faltering global growth prospects.

A standoff between protesters and police at a Hong Kong university extended into a second night.

Tens of thousands of indigenous men and women flooded into Bolivia's capital with the goal of reinstalling ex-President Morales.

The pace of deforestation in Brazil's Amazon has accelerated during the past year, with activists blaming the Bolsonaro government.

