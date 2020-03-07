What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally topped 100,000, as infections spread to new parts of the U.S. where officials struggled to get the epidemic under control.

U.S. states on the front lines of the virus battle are complaining about the availability of test kits.

Trump is replacing Mick Mulvaney, his acting chief of staff of 14 months, with Rep. Mark Meadows, a longtime ally.

Saudi Arabia detained two of its most prominent figures over an alleged coup attempt, further consolidating the power of the kingdom's crown prince.

The Justice Department rejected a federal judge's criticism of Barr's handling of the Mueller report.

The administration plans to take DNA samples from migrants for use in a federal criminal database.

Gunmen opened fire on a political gathering in Afghanistan's capital, killing more than 30 people.

A shaky cease-fire took hold in northwestern Syria following an agreement by Turkey and Russia.