What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

05/15/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Burr will temporarily step down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after FBI agents seized his cellphone in their probe of stock trades he made shortly before the coronavirus roiled markets.

A government vaccine expert who was moved out of his job testified that the lack of a comprehensive, national strategy on the coronavirus may impede efforts to distribute a future vaccine and is causing current problems.

Japan's Abe lifted a state of emergency in much of the country outside of Tokyo and credited voluntary restrictions for sharply reducing coronavirus infections.

House Democratic leaders moved to rally support for their $3 trillion relief package after objections from progressives and some lawmakers in swing districts.

A study of Covid-19 patients who received blood plasma transfusions from recovered patients indicates the experimental therapy appears to be safe.

The Senate voted to renew a set of lapsed domestic surveillance powers in a bill that goes beyond the House version in extending some protections for targets.

A divided appeals court revived a lawsuit alleging that Trump is illegally profiting from his office.

