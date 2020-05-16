Log in
What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

05/16/2020 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. officials are preparing to begin checking passengers' temperatures at roughly a dozen airports as soon as next week, as the coronavirus has heightened anxieties about travel.

In mid-April, 30% more Americans died than was typical in the same period in previous years, but the coronavirus's precise toll still isn't very clear.

The Trump administration said it would impose export restrictions designed to cut off Huawei from overseas suppliers, threatening to ignite a new round of U.S.-China tensions.

The House narrowly passed a $3 trillion coronavirus-relief package, capping a weeklong effort by Democratic leaders to quash rebellions from various wings of their party.

The House approved a slate of rules changes that will allow lawmakers to cast votes by proxy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's presidential campaign apparatus ended April with less than half as much money in the bank as Trump's team.

Brazil's health minister resigned after just four weeks in office, leaving the country without a top health official amid the pandemic.

