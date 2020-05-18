What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Log in
05/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Governments and drugmakers are weighing how to roll out coronavirus vaccines, including reserving the first batches for health-care workers, as a handful of immunizations race to early leads.

Some U.S. states further eased coronavirus-related curbs, giving businesses more freedom to operate.

Trump is again considering cutting off WHO funding, in what would be a shift from a prior plan to restore partial support.

A senior Chinese official appeared to confirm Pompeo's allegation that Beijing had told labs in China to destroy coronavirus samples in January, but slammed his characterization as misleading.

Some GOP lawmakers are objecting to Trump's decision to fire State Department IG Linick, arguing he didn't give Congress a sufficient justification for the removal.

Netanyahu's unity government was sworn in, cementing a fragile alliance between the prime minister and rival Gantz to end more than a year of political stalemate in Israel.

Afghanistan's Ghani and his rival Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal, ending a monthslong feud over the outcome of a disputed presidential election last year.

