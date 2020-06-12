What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Some U.S. states that were largely spared early in the Covid-19 pandemic are now seeing record hospitalizations, causing some experts to fear that relaxed curbs and the approach of summer led many people to drop their guard.

The Joint Chiefs chairman apologized for appearing with Trump at a photo session near the White House that was held after protesters were forcibly cleared from the area.

Trump, speaking in Texas, pledged to work to address racial disparities in the U.S. but also vigorously defended law enforcement and aggressive police tactics.

The GOP convention's marquee events will be moved to Jacksonville, Fla., from Charlotte, N.C., organizers said, ending weeks of uncertainty.

Biden demanded that Facebook implement stronger rules to combat misinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The administration is considering a proposal to suspend a slate of employment-based immigration visas, including the coveted H-1B high-skilled visa.

China has embarked on a trillion-dollar campaign to develop next-generation technologies as it seeks to overtake the U.S. in key areas.

The White House is expanding sanctions against ICC officials, citing Russian influence and probes into U.S. military and intelligence personnel in Afghanistan.