What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

08/01/2020 | 02:48am EDT

A weekly supplement to unemployment benefits ended Friday, with the White House again pushing for an interim deal on jobless aid while Democrats remained focused on negotiating a broader coronavirus relief agreement.

Three individuals have been charged in connection with the July 15 hack of Twitter, including a 17-year-old whom authorities accused of masterminding the scam.

Hong Kong's chief executive said she would postpone coming legislative elections for a year, citing the coronavirus, but opposition lawmakers said it was a political move.

The U.S. will pay as much as $2.1 billion to Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline to fund the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Trump's campaign has pulled back on TV advertising as he trails in the polls and searches for a winning message ahead of Election Day.

A federal appeals court overturned the death sentence of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Tsarnaev while ordering a new penalty trial.

The DHS will increase the fee to apply for U.S. citizenship by 81% to $1,160 and impose a fee for the first time to apply for asylum.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.04% 1529.8 Delayed Quote.-14.01%
SANOFI 0.00% 88.55 Real-time Quote.-1.19%
