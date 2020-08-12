What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, picking his former Democratic primary opponent to be the first Black woman and the first woman of Asian descent nominated for vice president by a major party.

Russia registered the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, Putin said, amid safety concerns in the West over the country's accelerated clinical evaluations.

Moderna said it agreed to provide the U.S. government with 100 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in exchange for over $1.5 billion.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 voted to postpone college football and other fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A State Department watchdog concluded that an emergency declaration facilitating $8 billion in weapons sales to U.S. allies in the Gulf complied with the law.

Administration officials said there is no detailed strategy for rapid talks on an Iran nuclear pact, despite Trump's remarks that he would strike a quick deal if re-elected.

Belarus's protest movement is at a turning point after opposition leader Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania in the wake of the country's disputed presidential vote.

Hong Kong media baron Jimmy Lai was released on bail after his arrest led to a show of public support for the pro-democracy advocate.