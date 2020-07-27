Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's at stake in the battle over U.S. unemployment benefits in Congress?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 06:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort

Enhanced unemployment benefits that the U.S. Congress authorized early in the coronavirus pandemic are due to expire at the end of July and thus far lawmakers have been unable to agree on a measure to extend them.

Economists warn that could make it harder for jobless people to cover their expenses, potentially slowing the economic recovery.

WHAT IS UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE?

Unemployment benefits to help laid-off Americans cover their bills as they look for work. They typically cover only a fraction of a worker's prior earnings.

Benefits are administered at the state level and can vary widely. The average weekly payment in Massachusetts before the pandemic hit was $546 per week; in Mississippi it was $213, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

In most states, idled workers can collect those benefits for up to six months. Florida and North Carolina only provide benefits for up to three months.

WHY DID CONGRESS BOLSTER THESE BENEFITS?

Congress typically strengthens the program during recessions, when unemployment spikes and more people need aid.

As the pandemic took hold in March, Congress voted to extend those benefits for an additional 13 weeks and offer them to self-employed workers and others who don't typically qualify.

Lawmakers also increased weekly payments by $600 for each recipient - no matter what they had been earning before.

Some Republican senators said that would provide some idled workers with more money than they would earn on the job, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that it would be too difficult for decades-old state computer systems to customize payments for each recipient.

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THAT?

In the weeks that followed, states struggled to process a torrent of claims. Many workers had to wait more than a month before seeing their first check.

By early May, all 50 states were paying out the additional $600 on top of their standard benefits. Researchers have found that the extra cash has enabled low-income households to keep spending levels near pre-pandemic levels, boosting the broader economy.

But they also estimate that two out of three recipients could collect more than they did on the job.

Unemployment levels remain high. A staggering 32 million people were receiving benefits in the first week of July, according to U.S. Labor Department, compared to 1.7 million a year ago.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Democrats and Republicans both say they want to continue enhanced payments in some form, but they are not close to reaching a deal before the benefits expire on July 31.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted in May to extend the $600 payments through Jan. 31, 2021, at a cost of $437 billion.

Republicans in the Senate say the benefit should be reduced so it does not make it more lucrative to stay at home. But they have yet to put forward a concrete proposal of their own.

Mnuchin on Thursday suggested paying 70% of workers' previous earnings - which would require new calculations from state computer systems that are still struggling to process existing claims. That approach could also provide an outsized benefit in states including Florida and Arizona, which pay out some of the lowest benefits.

Other Republican lawmakers have floated lower payments of $200 or so per week, which would be easier to implement but would still scale back support for unemployed people at a time when many are facing eviction, foreclosure and scant job prospects.

By Andy Sullivan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aDeutsche Bank to end global business activities in coal mining by 2025
RE
06:42aFutures firm with focus on Fed, earnings rush
RE
06:35aSAP to spin off Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
RE
06:34aWHO says COVID-19 by far its worst global health emergency
RE
06:28aU.S. soybeans edge up, China trade tensions limit gains
RE
06:27aFrance's Unemployment Rate Rose Sharply in 2Q as Virus Took Hold
DJ
06:24aHuawei cuts India revenue target by up to 50%, laying off staff - ET
RE
06:16aPipeline rupture halts gas flows from Bulgaria to Greece
RE
06:16aSafe-haven German Bunds lifted by U.S.-China tensions
RE
06:13aU.S. Republicans to unveil coronavirus aid proposal as time runs out on jobless benefits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP : to spin off Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca bets up to $6 billion on new Daiichi cancer drug
3MAGNIT : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home
5NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group