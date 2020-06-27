Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's happening to all those grounded jets?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 04:37am EDT

Row, upon row, upon row, of jet planes just sitting around.

Times are tough right now for passenger airlines.

But the tricky business of storing all those grounded planes is booming.

So is working out what to do with those jets that will never make it back into service.

Tarbes is an airport close to France's border with Spain, in the beautiful shadow of the Pyrenees mountains, and it's a parking lot.

Two-thirds of the world's fleet was grounded in the past few months.

One company, called TARMAC Aerosave, has more than 200 aircraft on its sites - beating its previous record of 150.

CEO Patrick Lecer says for now it's mainly for storage.

"All the maintenance and dismantling activities have been put to hold, if you want. We're 99 percent concentrated on storage, so we have a lot more requests for storage, but a lot less requests for maintenance."

Most new arrivals go in what's called "active" parking, ready to fly at short notice.

Hydraulics are drained, moving parts get a coat of grease and fuel tanks are left at ten percent. That's to keep its seals from drying out.

After three months, aircraft have to either leave or go into longer-term storage.

That means protecting cabins and engines with bags of silica gel to protect against humidity.

A jet like the A380 needs 100 kilograms of the stuff.

But as things return to normal, not all jets will return to the skies.

Airlines are facing new existential threats, as governments cut financial support, bills fall due and passengers stay away.

Patrick Lecer, the CEO, sees growth within the original thinking behind his company: Recycling older jets for scrap, and using the parts in newer less polluting aircraft.

"The new aircrafts, they burn 25 percent less fuel, so it's a lot less carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide, so there will be a trend, we all believe there will be a trend in dismantling and recycling the older aircrafts, which are more polluting, yes. // (We have to) find a way to recycle this composite carbon structure (used by new planes). Today, there is no efficient way to recycle it, so we are working with all these companies. This will be, in my opinion, this will be the key element in the future, to be able to recycle at the level that we recycle today, the aircraft to come."

Current industry predictions are that it will take three to five years for air traffic to return to normal.

Until then, the fate for many jets will be either long term storage -- or the breaker's yard.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19aDidi installs V2X equipment in Shanghai, begins test robotaxi service
RE
06:06aECB's German board member pushes back on court challenge
RE
05:32aRoche not yet meeting demand for molecular COVID-19 tests, says chairman
RE
05:14aISABEL SCHNABEL :  The ECB's monetary policy during the coronavirus crisis – necessary, suitable and proportionate
PU
05:13aTAKE FIVE : World stocks' 2020 rollercoaster ride rumbles on
RE
05:02aNew York court subpoenas Etihad, Fitch in $1.2 billion debt battle
RE
04:37aWhat's happening to all those grounded jets?
RE
04:21aZimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over 'economic sabotage'
RE
03:53aUK Export Finance set to back Total's $20 bln Mozambique LNG project - source
RE
03:53aIndonesia central bank ready to finance more fiscal deficit to fight pandemic impact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : Statement on Social Media Platform Pause
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German development bank could lose 100 million euros from Wirecard insolvency
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon Buys Robot-Taxi Startup Zoox -- WSJ
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Novartis pulls dry eye drug Xiidra's bid for ap..
5GAP INC : Gap Signs Deal for A Kanye West Line -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group