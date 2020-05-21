Log in
What's in their bags: Compare and contrast Tiger, Phil

05/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT

From an equipment standpoint, two bags more or less dominate the conversation: those of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. The chatter and details around 'WITB' for the two can be found on multiple platforms; broad strokes are no longer a mystery for their fan.

RELATED: How to watch: Capital One's The Match | How it works: Capital One's The Match | Deep dive into Tiger's par-5 dominance

However, Sunday's The Match: Champions for Charity gives us an opportunity to compare and contrast not only their games, careers, and impact on the game, but also how each of these titans assembles his 14-tool belt. It's a tale of starkly different strategies and few similarities … but both very much in line with the nature of each player.

Similarities

Where these two align is at the top of the bag - specifically, the driver. If you look at the profile of both drivers, each player prefers a low-launch, low-spin profile with an extremely stable shaft tip. What this equals precisely is speed without sacrificing control.

One might think Phil with his 'just hit bombs' mentality would throw dispersion into the wind in exchange for flat-out firepower, but that's not the case. The Aldila Rogue Black profile is a shaft that keeps the ball speed up, spin down but offers stability.

Tiger's setup is the same in many ways. In recent years he has gone down 20 grams in driver shaft weight to build a little more speed, but the Diamana D+ Limited profile is as stable as any shaft out there. Hitting it a mile is fun … until you can't find it anymore.

Differences

Basically, everything else in their setups is 'Odd Couple' material.

In a nutshell, Tiger's setup top to bottom, from a spec standpoint, has changed very little over time. Shafts in all of his clubs have been the same, bag makeup has been the same, wedge setup, putter, lofts, lies, iron style, grips, and on and on.

Mickelson, however, is all over the map. You never know what he will put into play each start until the bell rings on Thursday. The only real consistent element is his iron/wedge shafts (KBS Tour V 125), the wedge setup (54, 60, 64 degree), and, of course, manufacturer (Callaway for 16 years). Other than that, it's anyone's guess how his bag will look.

Bottom line

Simply, their respective setups fits the persona of each player perfectly, and we're not suggesting control over chaos either. Both players are precise in totally different ways.

Tiger is more or less joined to what has worked for his whole career. Phil seems to forgo that idea and is able to stay open-minded to new ideas as long as they do what he needs them to do.

Make no mistake: For TOUR techs, both of these guys command their very best to get a club in play -- the path to getting there is what separates the two.

What's in the bag: Tiger Woods

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 14:09:06 UTC
