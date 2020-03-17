What the Fed's Credit Facility Means for CFOs Facing a Cash Crunch

By Kristin Broughton

The Federal Reserve's move to provide short-term funding to U.S. companies will likely allay the fears of many finance chiefs who are worried about preserving cash amid the coronavirus outbreak, economists said.

But since the backstop is aimed primarily at providing liquidity to big companies, chief financial officers should think through how the liquidity crunch facing small suppliers and main-street businesses could affect their bottom lines, economists said. Companies across the country have closed their doors in recent days as local governments move to contain the spread of the virus.

"Smaller companies that don't have a credit rating, or don't normally issue in this market, don't have that backstop," said Rodney Ramcharan, a former Federal Reserve economist who is now a professor at the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business. "If I'm doing business with these guys, and there's no policy that's put in place to help them, then I know I'm going to get hurt badly at some point."

The Fed on Tuesday said it would begin making short-term loans to companies, known as commercial paper, which are typically used for funding daily operations such as payroll. Commercial paper is typically a cheaper option than a bank loan, and is mostly used by large companies with good credit ratings.

Mr. Ramcharan and Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group, spoke with CFO Journal about the Fed action and what it means for CFOs. Here are edited excerpts.

WSJ: Why did the Fed take action?

Mr. Ramcharan: We have a liquidity shock where the cash flow that firms would normally bank on has just dried up completely. So if you are an auto company, and you securitize the loans that you get from car sales, well, folks can't go to the dealers, so they can't buy these cars. But the car company still needs to pay its workers, so it would issue the short-term debt.

So with that drying up of cash flow, the Fed is stepping up and saying, "We think this is a temporary slowdown in your cash flow, and we're going to come in and fund you by buying the commercial paper so that you can continue to stay in business and pay your rent."

WSJ: Is cash drying up for companies because sales are declining, or because investors won't buy their short-term debt?

Mr. Ramcharan: Unlike the crisis of 2008-09, the initial shock is coming from the point of sale. What happens is the investors in the commercial paper market are looking at your loss of cash flow and saying that you could potentially fail, so your commercial paper is now remarkably risky, and I'm not going to buy it at that point.

WSJ: What is the most important takeaway for chief financial officers from the Fed's move?

Mr. Faucher: If I'm a CFO of a big company, and I have to access the commercial paper market, then this reassures me that I don't have to go out and search for another source of short-term funding. That removes one concern. I can be assured that I can continue to access the commercial paper market, or if I have debt that is maturing in the commercial paper market, that I can roll it over. That is a huge deal. That is a huge reassurance.

WSJ: If you were a CFO at a big company, what questions would the Fed's move raise for you?

Mr. Faucher: What I would be wondering is, is this a signal of broader credit problems throughout the economy? The commercial paper market is one piece of it, but it's for big companies that are highly rated. What about other companies that don't access the commercial paper market? Does this mean they are going to have difficulty obtaining credit and meeting their obligations?

