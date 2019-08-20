Log in
What the Media Missed at Trump's Meeting with Romania's President Today

08/20/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

Washington DC, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PRESS STATEMENT

President Trump met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the White House today. 

Eric Stewart, President of the American-Romanian Business Council, made the following statement: 

"Romania is one of America's most reliable democratic allies anywhere in the world. President Trump has a prime opportunity to strengthen the bonds of commerce and cooperation that link our two nations by affirming Romania’s bid to join the OECD and backing proposals to extend Visa Waiver Program eligibility to worthy countries like Romania. These actions will directly benefit the American economy as American companies have over $10 Billion in potential new projects in Romania." 


Eric Stewart is the President of the American-Romanian Business Council and a former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe/Eurasia at the Department of Commerce under President George W. Bush. You can follow the American Romanian Business Council on Twitter @AmRoBiz.      

The American-Romanian Business Council represents Fortune 500 American Companies who do business in Romania. It is a Washington, DC-based non-profit organization that promotes commercial relations between the United States and Romania. The mission of the Council is to enhance American-Romanian trade and investment, advance the American-Romanian bilateral relationship, and educate the public about its importance. 

As the leading business association in the United States focused on Romania, the Council ensures that American executives and key Romanian and US Government decision-makers have a forum to advocate for further trade and investment opportunities in Romania and amicably resolve issues that might prevent future growth in our commercial relationship.

###

Joe Sangiorgio
American-Romanian Business Council
202-550-2709
jsangiorgio@craftdc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
