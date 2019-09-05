Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What trade fears? Wall Street is back in rally mode

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:48pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Thursday on expectations of a de-escalation in trade tensions after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month, while strong economic data eased fears of a domestic slowdown.

After fears of a deepening trade war caused a sell-off in late July and early August, leading to speculation that a decade-long bull market was ending, the S&P 500 has largely recovered and is now less than 2% short of its July 26 record high close. The benchmark index has climbed 2.4% in the past two sessions.

China and the United States agreed to hold talks in early October in Washington, boosting markets as investors bet on a thaw in the trade war between the world's two largest economies that has taken a toll on global growth.

Alternating signs of improvement and deterioration in the U.S.-China trade war, often based on tweets and comments from Trump, have repeatedly sparked volatility on Wall Street in recent months.

"Whether the talks occur or not, we'll see. And whether they are productive, we're skeptical. But the market loves it," said Tim Ghriskey, Chief Investment Strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

The S&P information technology index <.SPLRCT> rose 1.9%, while financials <.SPSY> jumped 2.1%, both rising the most among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors.

The interest rate-sensitive S&P 500 Banks Index <.SPXBK> surged 2.9%, following a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. [US/]

The ADP National Employment Report, considered a precursor to the Labor Department's more comprehensive jobs report, showed U.S. private employers' payrolls grew at the fastest pace in four months in August, led by big gains in service-sector jobs.

Another private survey showed growth in U.S. services sectors accelerated in August, rebounding from its weakest level in nearly three years, as new orders rose to their highest level since February amid trade worries.

The upbeat reports eased concerns of an economic downturn, which was exacerbated by data on Tuesday that showed a contraction in U.S. factory activity in August. Investors will keep a close watch on the crucial nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.

"Manufacturing is in a bit of a global slump, but if you look at the other economic data, like the services and jobs reports, none of them point to an economy that is teetering on a recession," said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

At 2:16 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.52% at 26,756.37 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.33% to 2,976.78.

The Nasdaq Composite added 1.63% to 8,106.94.

GRAPHIC: Markets indices - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzzifr/14/5719/5719/Capturemarkets.png

In deal news, insurer Prudential Financial Inc agreed to acquire online insurance start-up Assurance IQ Inc for $2.35 billion. Shares of Prudential fell 2.9%.

Sectors viewed as defensive declined, with the S&P utilities index <.SPLRCU>, real estate index <.SPLRCR> and consumer staples index <.SPLRCS> all lower.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.77-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 55 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 38 new lows.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco, additional reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.50% 26752.14 Delayed Quote.12.98%
NASDAQ 100 1.76% 7856.429486 Delayed Quote.20.21%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.69% 8112.136851 Delayed Quote.18.67%
S&P 500 1.32% 2976.65 Delayed Quote.17.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08pYen falls as global tensions abate, sterling rises
RE
03:04pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico moves to launch world's largest oil hedge program - sources
RE
03:01pSlack shares recover from hammering after first results as public company
RE
02:54pBank of Canada says economy resilient, U.S.-China dispute may drag on
RE
02:52pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Next cap must deliver strong environmental scheme for hill farmers
PU
02:48pWhat trade fears? Wall Street is back in rally mode
RE
02:46pSprint loses in Maryland cellphone trafficking appeal
RE
02:42pRIKOLTO VECO/VREDESEILANDEN : City residents spearheading the efforts to tackle food waste problem
PU
02:32pSTEVE COHEN : Congressman Cohen Announces $2.6 Million “New Innovator” Grant to St. Jude
PU
02:30pArgentine opposition leader - no point in having oil if multinationals take it away
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2APPLE : APPLE : places $7 billion in return to bond market
3PLATINUM : Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
4BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group