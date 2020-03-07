Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 09:31am EST

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus:

The spread

There are now 102,000 coronavirus cases and more than 3,480 deaths across the world, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

Most cases and deaths have been in China but numbers are mounting outside its borders. Italy has reported the second highest number of fatalities at 197, followed by Iran at 124, then South Korea at 42.

Around 90 countries outside China have reported infections, with Colombia, Costa Rica, Cambodia and Malta reporting first cases in the past 24 hours.

China is now putting more efforts into preventing infections coming back into its territory from abroad. About a quarter of China's new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epicentre in Wuhan originated outside the country on Friday, according to official data.

Economic hit

The economic bad news continues: a trade report on Saturday showed China's exports contracted sharply in the first two months of the year, and imports slowed, as the health crisis caused massive disruptions to business operations, global supply chains and economic activity.

Cases surge in Iran and South Korea

Iran reported more than 1,000 new cases overnight and South Korean infections jumped by 448, taking it over the 7,000 mark.

More than half of South Korea's total was linked to a secretive church - the numbers have exploded since a woman tested positive after attending services at a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in mid-February.

Cruise control

The United States was considering ways to discourage its citizens from taking cruises, as part of a package of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence said elderly people should use "common sense and caution" and remember that the huge floating hotels pose a particular challenge for health officials.

Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday.

Another event is called off

Adding to a long list of sporting, business and other events cancelled or postponed around the world, the South by Southwest (SXSW) music and technology festival in Austin, Texas, was called off on Friday.

Religion, at a distance

Pope Francis has cancelled his regular appearances in public to avoid crowds gathering to see him and will stream them on the internet from inside the Vatican because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the Vatican announced.

And a Spanish pre-Easter tradition, where Catholics flock in droves to kiss statues of Jesus and Mary, fell victim to the epidemic this week as churches with some of the most sought-after statues told worshippers not to touch or kiss them.


For an interactive graphic of the spread, openhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

See a selection of curated coronavirus coverage here: https://www.reuters.com/live-events/coronavirus-6-id2921484

(Compiled by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aLebanon set for debt default as government decides not to pay
RE
10:32aPope cancels main public appearances to stop crowds gathering amid coronavirus
RE
10:32aCoronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000 - ministry
RE
10:25aDiamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll to seven - NHK
RE
10:24aGerman coronavirus cases jump, economic nervousness rises
RE
10:16aGerman coronavirus cases jump, economic nervousness rises
RE
10:16aEXCLUSIVE : Lebanon bondholders stepping up efforts to form creditor group
RE
10:15aFRANCE SAYS 11 PEOPLE HAVE NOW DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS : Health Ministry
RE
10:15aCoronavirus Outbreak Stymies New York Budget Debate
DJ
09:37aNumber of UK coronavirus cases rises to 206
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3BHP GROUP : BHP : selects contractors for Pre-FEED Design Competition for Trion Floating Production Unit
4BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD : Eric Sprott Announces Investment in Balmoral Resources Ltd.
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Won't Finance Quebec Project -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group