Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 04:57am EDT

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Coronavirus' "whatever it takes" moment?

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde may have had some communication misfires at her last news conference but the overnight action from the ECB is being widely seen as the bank's bid for a "whatever it takes" moment in the coronavirus era. The commitment to buy up assets worth 750 billion euros by year-end comes on top of the "mere" 120 billion announced last week and the 20 billion a month the bank is already feeding into the system. Added up, that's 1.1 trillion euros for the year.

On top of that was the open-ended commitment to "do everything necessary within the mandate" of the ECB to stabilise the situation. Although not quite as snappy as the three words her predecessor Mario Draghi uttered in 2012 to draw a line under the euro debt crisis, the message was clear. Yet even that has not been enough to put a floor on the market rout of recent days, which continues to smash assets across the board except the dollar.

The spread

There are almost 219,000 cases of coronavirus reported globally, and over 8,900 deaths linked to the virus.

Over 20,000 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, over 5,000 more than China reported during the peak of the virus in Wuhan.

China now accounts for less than 40 percent of global cases, with Italy reporting over 35,000 cases. Germany, Iran and Spain are reporting over 12,000 cases each, while 12 other countries are reporting between 1,000-10,000 cases each.

The virus has now been confirmed in 172 countries and territories, reaching an increasing number of remote and sparsely populated areas, including Bermuda, Iceland and several Caribbean islands.

Almost 40% of cases ? around 86,000 ? have been reportedly cured, including over 70,000 Chinese patients who were ill during the virus' initial peak on the mainland in mid-February.

(Open https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html in an external browser, to see an interactive graphic of the coronavirus spread)

UK braces for lockdown

The United Kingdom is bracing for the virtual shut down of London as underground train stations across the capital close and Prime Minister Boris Johnson mulls tougher measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

After finally ordering the closure of schools across a country that casts itself as a pillar of Western stability, Johnson has said the government - initially reluctant to go down the social distancing route - was ruling nothing out when asked whether he would bring in measures to lock down London.

Malaysia seeking 2,000 Rohingya

Malaysian authorities are scrambling to track down about 2,000 Rohingya men who attended a Muslim religious gathering that has led to a big spike in coronavirus cases across Southeast Asia.

More than 100,000 Rohingya live in Malaysia after fleeing from Myanmar, but they are considered illegal immigrants, which would likely make many of them reluctant to identify themselves to get tested for the coronavirus even if they showed symptoms, other sources in the Rohingya community said.

This search highlights the challenge for governments trying to track the virus among communities living without official papers and wary of authorities.

(Click https://www.reuters.com/live-events/coronavirus-6-id2921484 to see a selection of curated coverage about the coronavirus outbreak.)

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Compiled by Karishma Singh and Mark John; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20aSouth Korea pledges $39 billion emergency funding for coronavirus-hit small business
RE
05:17aOil halts three-day slump but virus outbreak, oversupply still weigh
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aUK must move fast to help companies and workers - OBR's Bean
RE
05:10aChinese Exporters on Track to Normalizing Production But Face Headwinds Abroad
DJ
05:10aSwiss National Bank Holds Key Rate in Negative Territory
DJ
05:07aCoronavirus will plunge German economy into recession - DIW
RE
05:02aSwiss National Bank works with government to counter coronavirus slowdown
RE
05:00aBank Indonesia cuts rates, steps up operations to calm market spooked by virus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : provides update on capital position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group