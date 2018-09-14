Log in
Wheat Outlook: September 2018

09/14/2018 | 09:02pm CEST

Wheat Outlook No. (WHS-18i) 25 pp

by Jennifer K. Bond and Olga Liefert

The September 2018 outlook for both the U.S. and global wheat markets is analyzed based on the latest projections contained in USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Domestic feature: Overview of the USDA Wheat Market Facilitation Program.

Keywords: wheat, United States, world, production, acres, trade, price, cost, exports, imports, consumption, food, flour, feed, ending stocks, seed use, international, exports, imports

Disclaimer

ERS - Economic Research Service published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 19:02:05 UTC
