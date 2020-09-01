Wheat eases after rally, losses curbed by strong demand

* Chicago wheat futures dip after rising to a five-month top
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on
Wednesday after climbing to a five-month high in the last
session, although the decline was limited by expectations of
strong demand for U.S. supplies.
Corn gained ground on Chinese demand, while soybeans fell
for the first time in eight sessions.
"Supply-demand fundamentals are bullish for global wheat
prices," said one Singapore-based trader at an international
trading company. "Black Sea farmers are not selling and this is
tightening supplies."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was down 0.1% to $5.63-1/2 a bushel by 0325 GMT,
having closed up 2.1% on Tuesday when prices jumped to the
highest since April 1.
Soybeans were down 0.4% to $9.50-3/4 a bushel, having
firmed 0.1% on Tuesday, and corn added 0.1% at $3.58-1/4 a
bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session.
Wheat supply forecasts have also tightened in exporting
nations like Argentina and France due to unfavourable weather.
Dryness in the U.S. Midwest grain belt, along with the
impact of a mid-August windstorm in Iowa, have led traders and
analysts to scale back previous projections for massive autumn
corn and soybean harvests.
China is expected boost corn imports.
Soaring corn prices are stoking food security jitters in
China, where food inflation has climbed to the highest in more
than a decade.
Prices have risen as the country heads for its first real
corn shortfall in years in the upcoming 2020/21 season starting
in October and could face a deficit of up to 30 million tonnes,
around 10% of its total crop, say analysts and traders.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn,
soybeans and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers
of soymeal, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)