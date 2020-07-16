Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wheat eases from three-month peak, export talk limits losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/16/2020 | 12:23am EDT

* Unconfirmed reports say China has purchased U.S. wheat

* Soybeans rally as USDA confirms Chinese purchases

* Corn rallies nearly 1% on strong demand, supply concerns

SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures on Thursday eased from a near three-month high touched in the previous session, as traders locked in profits, though reports that China stepped up purchases of U.S. supplies limited losses.

Corn rose nearly 1%, while soybeans climbed nearly 0.5% on the back of strong Chinese demand.

The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $5.50-1/2 a bushel after gaining 4.6% in the previous session, when prices hit an April 23 high of $5.52 a bushel.

Traders said unconfirmed reports of Chinese purchases were driving the gains.

"China buying U.S. wheat has been the catalyst," said a Melbourne-based grain trader. He declined to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

The most-active soybean futures were up 0.4% at $8.86 a bushel, having closed 0.6% firmer on Wednesday.

Private buyers booked at least five cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Wednesday, or at least 300,000 tonnes, for shipment mostly in October and November from Gulf Coast and Pacific Northwest ports, two U.S. export traders with knowledge of the deals said.

The National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed 167.3 million bushels of soybeans last month, topping the range of trade estimates.

The most-active corn futures rose 0.8% to $3.28-3/4 a bushel, after closing little changed in the previous session.

Earlier this week, China booked its biggest single-day purchase on record of U.S. corn on Tuesday, buying 1.762 million tonnes.

The latest deals came despite concerns that the biggest buyer of American agricultural goods would slow its import pace after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending preferential economic treatment for Hong Kong.

The increased demand also comes amid concerns about the state of corn crops in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 69% of the U.S. corn crop as 'good-to-excellent', down from 71% last week. (Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.54% 326.25 End-of-day quote.-13.67%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.25% 285.9 End-of-day quote.-5.40%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.30% 28.83 End-of-day quote.-18.90%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 4.95% 550.75 End-of-day quote.-6.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44aAmericans on COVID-19 jobless benefits spent more than when working - study
RE
05:42aDelayed tax day to bring revenue lift to cash-strapped U.S. states
RE
05:38aU.s. customs issues detention order on imports of goods made by malaysia's top glove corp units suspected of using forced labour
RE
05:36aChina's June property investment accelerates, home prices pick up
RE
05:31aIMF chief warns global economy 'not out of the woods,' dangers lurk
RE
05:31aThai finance minister resigns amid economic team shake-up
RE
05:31aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : FSDF Financial Statements 2019 2020
PU
05:27aJapan's domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo
RE
05:23aWheat eases from three-month peak, export talk limits losses
RE
05:21aTHE NEXT PHASE OF THE CRISIS : Further Action Needed for a Resilient Recovery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Mezzanine lending strategies and solutions
2TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : TOP GLOVE BHD : U.S. Customs places detention order on imports of goods made by M..
3SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Delivers 115kV XLPE Triplex Cable and Comp..
4MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. : MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC :. Announces NeuroPharm Inc. Commences PTSD C..
5INFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group