Wheat gains on weak dollar, soybeans ease on U.S.-China tensions

* U.S. soybean sales to China surge
* Political tension threatens further deals
* Wheat firms on export hopes
* Corn mostly flat on mixed weather, export outlook
CHICAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans softened on
Friday as optimism over Chinese buying in the United States was
tempered by political tensions between the two economic
heavyweights.
Corn traded close to even, while wheat rose on hopes of new
U.S. export sales with the dollar remaining low.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most active soybean contract
was down 2-1/2 at $8.97-1/2 a bushel by 11:05 a.m. (1605
GMT).
CBOT Corn was down 1/4 cent to $3.35-1/4 a bushel and
wheat gained 8-3/4 cents to $5.38-3/4 a bushel.
Tensions remained high between the U.S. and China, as China
ordered shut the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, retaliating against
the closure of its Houston consulate.
"Watch what China does, not what they say," said Jason Ward,
managing director at Northstar Commodity. "They’re going to shut
this embassy down in this southwest province, but they just keep
buying beans."
Weekly U.S. corn and soybean export sales reached multi-year
highs in mid-July, propelled by big Chinese purchases.
U.S. exporters sold 252,000 metric tonnes of soybeans, for
delivery to unknown destinations, and 133,000 metric tons of
soybean cake and meal for delivery to the Philippines during the
2019/2020 marketing year, USDA said on Friday.
Weather forecasts calling for rain across much of the U.S.
Midwest in the coming week pressured the corn market, though
pockets of dryness have traders watching for reduced yields.
"It’s getting a little more interesting in the state of
Iowa," Ward said. "The last 30 days have been really dry."
The U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday labelled much of western
Iowa as facing moderate to severe drought conditions.
Wheat rallied as diminished global production forecasts,
combined with the U.S. dollar reaching lows not seen
since Sept. 2018, made the U.S. grain competitive on the world
stage.
"There’s rumors China’s nosing around for U.S. wheat again,"
said Charlie Sernatinger, Global Head of Grain Futures at ED&F
MAN Capital Markets Ltd.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by
Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral; editing by Grant McCool)