GIBRALTAR, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WheelTug plc, a subsidiary of Borealis Exploration Limited (OTC Markets: BOREF), announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a third party for an investment expected to bring its eponymous aircraft system into service, subject to FAA certification and other factors.

Contact: Dick Kalin, +1 (612) 875-4403