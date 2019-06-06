Wheels Builds Award-Winning Fleet Management Apps With OutSystems

Company’s Applications Win Two Gold Stevie Awards for Excellence in Customer Service

OutSystems announced that its customer, Wheels Inc., has won two gold Stevie Awards for excellence in customer service for apps it built with the OutSystems low-code platform. Its FleetView Mobile app was awarded a gold Stevie in Mobile On-Demand Application. Its second gold Stevie was awarded to its connected vehicle program in the category of IoT Analytics solution.

Wheels helps customers across industries manage their fleets, providing technology solutions that facilitate communication with drivers, improve organizational performance, and promote vehicle safety. Wheels worked with OutSystems to jumpstart its low-code development process and deliver a series of apps, including a mobile version of its FleetView client portal and a telematics order processing system. In just 13 weeks, Wheels built the mobile application, doubled the speed of its app development processes, and integrated new capabilities into its core client-facing portal, creating a seamless, end-to-end user experience.

“The flexibility of the OutSystems platform has helped us become more agile and do a better job of responding to clients,” said Tim O’Hara, chief information officer at Wheels. “It gives us control over the user experience so clients can seamlessly navigate between applications built with different underlying technologies.”

Wheels has also worked with OutSystems to build a Vehicle Inventory Management (VIM) application for the FleetView portal. It helped in supporting greater workflow efficiencies, guided decision making, SLA tracking, and higher quality; a Telematics Order Processing System that digitizes the manual process of ordering and tracking data-producing plug-in devices for vehicles.

“The recent multiple wins for Wheels at the Stevie Awards show how much value companies can generate when they combine a crystal clear vision and market-tested technology with the strength and versatility of a low-code platform like OutSystems,” said Carlos Alves, chief customer officer at OutSystems.

The reason the Wheels FleetView Mobile app won was because of its biometric login, push notifications, driver/vehicle information, approvals, alerts and local storage that gives fleet managers the information they need and the ability to take action while on the go. The connected vehicle program won for using IoT data to gain insights that can be used to improve vehicle safety, vehicle efficiency and driver productivity.

