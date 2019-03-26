When It Comes to Advertising, Online Users Get It; Just Let Them Stay in the Driver's Seat

The importance of advertising to a free internet cannot be
overstated. New research from YouGov, commissioned by eyeo,
makers of Adblock
Plus, Flattr
and Trusted
News, confirms that this sentiment is recognized among 80 percent of
online users within Great Britain. The research also indicates that
users demand control of their online experience and expect a transparent
value exchange on advertising.
Online users are willing to accept less invasive forms of advertising in
exchange for retaining control of their internet experience. Building a
fairer value exchange will not only lead to better engagement among
users but will also create greater scope for future revenue
opportunities among publishers and advertisers alike.
The findings were aimed at understanding attitudes and behaviors towards
ad-blocking and advertising among online users in Great Britain. The
research polled over 2,000 British online users, of which 878
participants registered as having an ad-blocker installed on their
digital devices.*
“The idea that online users care little about the health of the internet
is a tired notion we’re pleased to disprove,” said Ben Williams,
Director of Advocacy at eyeo. “Our research clearly shows most online
users understand the role advertising plays sustaining the internet,
which is why we’re seeing a greater shift from total ad-blocking to
ad-filtering.”
“Online users are happy to receive adverts so long as they remain in
control but become agitated when that control is wrestled from them. Not
only is this backed up in our research but also in various studies, for
instance from HubSpot
(83 percent of global online users only wanted to block ads they
considered invasive) and PageFair
(77 percent of US ad-blocking users are willing to view some ad formats
in exchange for free content).
“Unfortunately, there is a widespread misperception that people don’t
understand the value exchange they engage in with publishers online,
which has led to some parties adopting counter measures, such as
circumvention technologies. We now know that such tactics go against the
wishes of the user (as discussed within the report in the chapter Transparency
is Key) and will only drive audiences away, which inherently drives
down revenue opportunities for publishers.”
Williams continues, “Consider the demographic
of the ad-blocking user. They tend to be younger (millennials),
educated, tech-savvy and employed with a higher-than-average salary.
They are likely to make purchases online and in fact, more likely to buy
a product online after seeing an ad. Ad-blocking users are also likely
to spend more money online on a monthly basis than non-ad-blocking
users. Our research revealed 50 percent of British online users
rarely click on ads, with a further 27 percent stating they never
click on ads; the importance of this community to the future of online
advertising is hugely critical.”
Other key findings from the research revealed:
-
71 percent of British ad-blocking users say the reason for
downloading an ad-blocker is because users don’t want to see
advertisements during their online experience.
-
49 percent of British ad-blocking users install an ad-blocker
due to security/privacy concerns online. This might suggest there is a
perceived threat linked to digital advertising and that users
recognize ad-blocking as a partial antidote.
-
89 percent of British ad-blocking users deemed it important
publishers make their advertising policy clear, notably that an
advertiser is honest about the products or services they promote, they
avoid content that misleads or offends, and they must never compromise
user privacy.
Williams concluded: “It’s clear that online users want a fairer value
exchange with publishers and advertisers. Many are willing to accept
advertising to keep the internet free but only for ads which are
relevant to them. Savvy publishers are readily buying into this,
developing better, high-quality forms of sustainable advertising and
hopefully these insights will serve to educate others. In line with
increased advertising spend, the platform is in place to build on demand
for better forms of advertising, in order to create a more lasting
future for the internet and its stakeholders.”
For access to the report, please click the link
here.
About eyeo
eyeo is the developer of a suite of products that includes Flattr,
Adblock
Browser and Adblock
Plus, an open source project that aims to rid the Internet of
annoying and intrusive online advertising. Its free web browser
extensions (add-ons) put users in control by letting them block or
filter which ads they want to see. Users across the world have
downloaded Adblock Plus over a billion times, and it has remained the
most downloaded and the most used extension almost continuously since
November 2006. PC Magazine named the extension as one of the best free
Google Chrome extensions, and it received About.com readers’ choice
award for best privacy/security add-on.
Adblock Plus is a free browser add-on for Safari, Chrome, Firefox,
Internet Explorer, Maxthon and Opera for desktop users, and offers a
free browser for mobile users on iOS and Android.
eyeo’s mission is to put users in control of a fair, profitable web.
Follow us at @AdBlockPlus
Read
our blog at adblockplus.org/blog
For
more information, please visit eyeo.com/en/press
*Notes
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample
size was 2,023 adults, of which 878 were ad blocker users. Fieldwork was
undertaken between 7th – 8th January 2019. The
survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are
representative of all GB adults online (aged 18+).
