When More is Better: ENT SpecialtyCare Expands Its Comprehensive Care With Addition of Minneapolis Otolaryngology

ENT SpecialtyCare of the Twin Cities metro area recently added the staff, services, and locations of Minneapolis Otolaryngology to their group. They’ll also be opening a brand new clinic in Burnsville this fall. This merger helps further expand ENT SpecialtyCare’s well-established practice.

“Adding more like-minded physicians, audiologists, and the other highly-skilled staff of Minneapolis Otolaryngology to our already compassionate group helps us offer more of the advanced yet convenient care we’re known for,” said Nissim Khabie, MD, President of ENT SpecialtyCare. “This move ultimately makes our collective team stronger for our patients.”

ENT SpecialtyCare continues to be the largest group of ear, nose, and throat specialists in the state of Minnesota. In total, they now have 27 physicians and 18 audiologists, and offer an expanded network of clinic, surgical, and hospital locations throughout the Twin Cities. Complete location and provider information can be found at www.ENTSC.com.

