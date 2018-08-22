When More is Better: ENT SpecialtyCare Expands Its Comprehensive Care With Addition of Minneapolis Otolaryngology

ENT SpecialtyCare of the Twin Cities metro area recently added
the staff, services, and locations of Minneapolis Otolaryngology to
their group. They’ll also be opening a brand new clinic in Burnsville
this fall. This merger helps further expand ENT SpecialtyCare’s
well-established practice.
“Adding more like-minded physicians, audiologists, and the other
highly-skilled staff of Minneapolis Otolaryngology to our already
compassionate group helps us offer more of the advanced yet convenient
care we’re known for,” said Nissim Khabie, MD, President of ENT SpecialtyCare.
“This move ultimately makes our collective team stronger for our
patients.”
ENT SpecialtyCare continues to be the largest group of ear, nose,
and throat specialists in the state of Minnesota. In total, they now
have 27 physicians and 18 audiologists, and offer an expanded network of
clinic, surgical, and hospital locations throughout the Twin Cities.
Complete location and provider information can be found at www.ENTSC.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005752/en/