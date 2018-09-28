Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

When Stock Analysts Tap Their Tabloid Soul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:28pm CEST

By Justin Lahart

In the soul of every Wall Street analyst, there is a New York Post headline writer fighting to get out. Sometimes it manages to escape, which isn't always a good thing -- as these highlights from third-quarter notes show.

"MURDO WAS THE CASE THAT THEY GAVE ME," from Jefferies. The title of this note, which came after Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. chief commercial officer Murdo Gordon jumped to Amgen Inc., comes from Snoop Dogg's "Murder Was the Case." If Snoop Dogg can have a TV show with noted biotech investor Martha Stewart, why not?

"Good Times Bad Times, but the Song Remains the Same," from a Morgan Stanley note. Because who doesn't like the idea of Led Zeppelin doing medleys? Count us as dazed and confused.

"Nacho Old Chipotle," also from Morgan Stanley. Because "nacho" sounds like "not your," and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. seems to be doing better.

"Dirty Dansk-ing," from CreditSights on the money--laundering probe into transactions at Danske Bank.

"Apollo's Creed," from Evercore ISI on Apollo Global Management LLC. This last one seems a bit rocky.

Write to Justin Lahart at justin.lahart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42pFlying on one engine, global growth exposed to turbulence
RE
04:36pLower-Income Americans Drive Up Consumer Sentiment in September -- Update
DJ
04:35pBAUSCH HEALTH UNIT MOVES TO SETTLE CHARGES IT MISLED INVESTORS : Sec
RE
04:32pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $4.3 Million in Ohio to Boost Business Development and Job Growth
PU
04:28pWhen Stock Analysts Tap Their Tabloid Soul
DJ
04:25pBlackBerry profit beats on autonomous tech demand, shares jump
RE
04:22pNYNAS : The Right Formula for a Career in the Chemical Industry
PU
04:22pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Constitution of Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the Modalities for Revenue Mobilisation in case of Natural Calamities and Disasters
PU
04:22pRHA ROAD HAULAGE ASSOCIATION : Brexit boost needed – hauliers call on Chancellor to act
PU
04:20pBANK OF AMERICA : Swiss Startup Secures $100m Investment To Launch A Cryptocurrency Bank
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.