When Stock Analysts Tap Their Tabloid Soul

By Justin Lahart

In the soul of every Wall Street analyst, there is a New York Post headline writer fighting to get out. Sometimes it manages to escape, which isn't always a good thing -- as these highlights from third-quarter notes show.

"MURDO WAS THE CASE THAT THEY GAVE ME," from Jefferies. The title of this note, which came after Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. chief commercial officer Murdo Gordon jumped to Amgen Inc., comes from Snoop Dogg's "Murder Was the Case." If Snoop Dogg can have a TV show with noted biotech investor Martha Stewart, why not?

"Good Times Bad Times, but the Song Remains the Same," from a Morgan Stanley note. Because who doesn't like the idea of Led Zeppelin doing medleys? Count us as dazed and confused.

"Nacho Old Chipotle," also from Morgan Stanley. Because "nacho" sounds like "not your," and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. seems to be doing better.

"Dirty Dansk-ing," from CreditSights on the money--laundering probe into transactions at Danske Bank.

"Apollo's Creed," from Evercore ISI on Apollo Global Management LLC. This last one seems a bit rocky.

