Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

When Will You Get Your Tax Refund with the Government Shutdown?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 12:10pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US federal government shutdown is officially the longest on record. With no end in sight, and negotiations in Washington at a standstill, 800,000 government workers continue to go without pay, while federal agencies like the IRS cut back on their duties. As the shutdown rolls on, taxpayers have been left wondering: what does it mean for tax season?

Recently, Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer of Jackson Hewitt, teamed with YourUpdateTV to discuss the potential impact of the government shutdown and recent tax reform on your tax refund.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: 

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be9b282e-129c-42fb-b5f7-724c733a2a8a 

It’s the first tax season following the largest tax reform in over 30 years and now the government shutdown has added an entire layer of confusion. According to a recent survey by Jackson Hewitt, 45.3% of people do not think tax reform will impact them. Since tax reform impacts every single taxpaying citizen, there may be a lot of surprised taxpayers once they go to file.  

For more information, visit JacksonHewitt.com

About Mark Steber:
As Chief Tax Officer with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, Mark is responsible for key initiatives that support overall tax service delivery and quality assurance. Mark also serves as a Jackson Hewitt liaison with the Internal Revenue Service, States, and other government authorities.

About Jackson Hewitt:
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service provides its hard-working clients access to innovative, low-cost solutions when they get their taxes done. With close to 6,000 locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, Jackson Hewitt makes tax preparation simple and convenient. Clients get the maximum refund and 100% accuracy guaranteed.

About YourUpdateTV: 
YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.

Media Contact:
Michael O’Donnell
D S Simon Media
212-736-2727
modonnell@dssimon.com

YUTV.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:47pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:43pENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:43pLUBYS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:43pVALE : Dam Bursts at Vale Mine in Brazil
DJ
12:43pAmica Insurance and Cambridge Mobile Telematics Launch Rhode Island's Safest Driver Contest
BU
12:42pVISA : European arm pays 13.2 million euros to settle Italy tax dispute
RE
12:42pLAFARGE AFRICA : Buhari signs Executive Order 007 to allow companies construct federal roads
AQ
12:42pHILL ROM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:42pPlymouth Rock Responds to Customers Affected by Government Shutdown
BU
12:42pSYSTEM TECHNICAL : Announces New Headquarters in Torrance, California
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.