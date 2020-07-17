Where did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Global equity benchmarks
treaded water on Friday and government bond yields edged lower
as investors waited on the European Union to iron out details of
an expected 750 billion euro recovery fund that could provide
another round of stimulus as the world economy reels from the
coronavirus pandemic.
European, U.S. and world equity markets
were heading for their third weekly gain in a
row, though the pace of the rally has slowed. The U.S. Congress
is set to begin debating a new aid package next week, as several
states in the country's South and West implement fresh lockdown
measures to curb the virus.
While retail sales for June released on Thursday beat market
expectations, real-time measures of retail foot traffic and
employee working hours and shifts have flatlined after steady
growth since April.
"We now see higher risk of a market correction, considering
the improvement in hard economic data we have seen over the past
couple of months is likely to halt," said Tomo Kinoshita, global
market strategist at Invesco in Tokyo.
On Friday, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.30% following modest gains in Europe
and slight declines in Asia.
In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial
Average fell 16.67 points, or 0.06%, to 26,718.04, the
S&P 500 gained 7.8 points, or 0.24%, to 3,223.37 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 24.13 points, or 0.23%, to
10,497.95.
The S&P 500 has exceeded the Nasdaq by nearly 3 percentage
points over the past week, its greatest five-day outperformance
since late March, possibly as investors take profits from the
likes of Amazon and other technology giants that have led Wall
Street's gains in recent months.
European leaders will continue to meet through Saturday,
trying to overcome opposition from the Netherlands and Hungary
to issue joint euro debt that could provide another boost of
stimulus.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, one of the main resisters
to the recovery fund, which includes mass grants, said he was
"not optimistic" an agreement would be reached on Friday.
The Netherlands wants countries receiving EU support from
the fund to agree to reforms in their labor markets and pension
systems, and is leading a group of several smaller EU nations
calling for stricter conditions..
"Presumably, as is the way of Europe, they will agree to
come back from more talks followed by a compromise and a
watered-down deal," Societe Generale's Kit Juckes said of the EU
discussions. "The positive, though, is that we are getting a
recovery fund."
Perceived safe-haven assets were little changed. The dollar
index fell 0.314%, with the euro up 0.44% to
$1.1433. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 5/32 in
price to yield 0.6283%, from 0.612% late on Thursday.
The United States reported at least 75,000 new COVID-19
cases on Thursday, a daily record. Spain and Australia reported
their steepest daily jumps in more than two months, while cases
continued to soar in India and Brazil.
U.S. crude recently fell 0.25% to $40.65 per barrel
and Brent was at $43.22, down 0.35% on the day.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan
Grebler)