Whereoware : Welcomes John Schneider as Chief Technology Officer

Whereoware, an award-winning full-service digital agency, announces the addition of John Schneider as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Schneider will lead and mentor Whereoware’s web development and technical services team, ensuring the highest technical excellence, project management, and quality assurance are built into every website and technology project.

“I’m thrilled to add John to our Executive team at this pivotal moment. For many, digital is the only channel to connect with their customers right now. Our Technology Services are the backbone of how we drive smart growth for our clients through digital marketing strategy and activation, and I’m confident John’s strong leadership will be extremely impactful,” said Whereoware CEO Michael Mathias.

With over 20 years’ experience in leadership roles at technology firms like Sapient and RightPoint (previously Agency Oasis), Schneider has led transformative customer experience development projects for some of the world’s leading brands, such as Coca-Cola, NASCAR, Hilton, UPS, Atrium Healthcare, and the International Monetary Fund.

“I’m excited to join Whereoware and mentor the expert talent on their award-winning technology team,” said Schneider. “Together, we’ll combine technology, marketing, and strategy to help clients withstand today’s unique challenges, while setting a foundation for tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Whereoware made the Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2019 for the third year in a row. After adding sales, development, and technical staff through 2019, Whereoware is now adding marketing strategists to provide guidance, planning and activation for B2B and B2C clients.

About Whereoware

Leading digital agency for 20 years, Whereoware drives smart growth through digital strategy and activation. We specialize in successfully guiding brands through the ever-changing digital landscape, through customer acquisition, retention, and maximization; marketing optimization; and e-commerce solutions. Pioneering online personalization and holistic digital experiences, we design and build award-winning websites and email campaigns, and generate impactful results with data integrations, analytics, digital advertising, and SEO/PPC services. To learn more, please visit www.whereoware.com.

