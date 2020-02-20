Whereoware : Welcomes Paul Pickersgill as VP of Sales as Recent Growth Fuels Expansion

Digital agency announces hire sparked by recent growth and expansion goals

Whereoware, an award-winning full-service digital agency, announced the addition of Paul Pickersgill as VP of Sales. Pickersgill’s arrival comes after a strong year of growth, as the company plans to expand its client services in 2020 and beyond.

“We’re excited to have Paul on the Whereoware team. He has an exceptional record of building high performance, consultative sales teams that understand the complexities of today’s digital marketing,” said Whereoware CEO Michael Mathias. “Paul’s addition is part of our goal to build a world-class team that delivers smart growth to our clients. We see a tremendous opportunity to add value to our clients by driving real, measurable results through strategically led agency services, backed by best-in-class technology and data services.”

Whereoware made the Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2019 for the third year in a row. After adding development and technical staff through 2019, Whereoware is now adding marketing strategists to provide guidance, planning and activation for B2B and B2C clients.

“I’m delighted to join the Whereoware team and work with clients who rely on us for sound marketing strategy and guidance,” said Pickersgill, who comes to Whereoware from Thomson Reuters FindLaw. There, he handled hiring, training and implementation for the largest U.S. provider of law firm internet marketing solutions. “In the highly fragmented digital marketing space, it’s exciting to work at the intersection of marketing, technology, and strategy to deliver streamlined services for our clients.”

In the last five years, Whereoware has won more than 30 awards spanning its core solution areas and overall culture, including:

Timmy Award for DC Best Tech Work Culture (2018)

Episerver’s Digital Commerce Partner of the Year Award (2017)

North America Customer Website Award (2017) for a personalized website for Yamaha WaterCraft Group

Email Evolution Conference Excellence Award (2017)

About Whereoware

Whereoware is a privately held digital agency founded in 1999. Whereoware's in-house team of designers and developers create and build data-driven personalized websites, email campaigns and mobile applications. Whereoware has won awards in each of these service areas, a testament to the creative digital expertise and relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction. To learn more, please visit whereoware.com.

