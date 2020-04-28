Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2019-2023 | Benefits of Whey Protein to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the whey protein ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.06 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005716/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agropur cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd., Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Groupe Lactalis, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., and Valio Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The benefits of whey protein will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Benefits of whey protein has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Whey Protein Ingredients Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Whey Protein Concentrate
    • Whey Protein Isolate
    • Hydrolyzed Whey Protein
    • Others.
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32086

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our whey protein ingredients market report covers the following areas:

  • Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size
  • Whey Protein Ingredients Market Trends
  • Whey Protein Ingredients Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition as one of the prime reasons driving the whey protein ingredients market growth during the next few years.

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the whey protein ingredients market, including some of the vendors such as Agropur cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd., Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Groupe Lactalis, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., and Valio Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the whey protein ingredients market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist whey protein ingredients market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the whey protein ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the whey protein ingredients market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of whey protein ingredients market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Whey protein concentrate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Whey protein isolate - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Hydrolyzed whey protein - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing mergers and acquisitions
  • Increasing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition
  • Increasing availability of raw materials owing to increasing cheese production

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agropur Co-operative
  • Arla Foods amba
  • Carbery Group
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Glanbia Plc
  • Groupe Lactalis
  • Hilmar Cheese Co.
  • Royal FrieslandCampina NV
  • Saputo Inc.
  • Valio Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pPlanemakers slow plans for new jets as they focus on survival
RE
12:18pENERGICA : phase two to get underway with production resume
PU
12:18pEXEL INDUSTRIES : Press Release first Semester 2019-2020 revenue
PU
12:18pASK AN EXPERT : Understanding Regulation and Validation Processes for Biomarkers
PU
12:18pINTERNATIONAL BALER CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:17pHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M set to permanently close eight shops in Italy
RE
12:16pWorld's mine workers resist quick restart amid coronavirus
RE
12:16pSouthwest cuts Boeing jet deliveries after first quarterly loss in nine years
RE
12:16pBaby Car Seat Market 2019-2023 | Product Innovations to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:16pVIVENDI : Relating to an Employee Shareholding Plan
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Launches Region in Italy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group