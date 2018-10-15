Which Texas Charity Will Receive $100,000 from Reliant? You Decide!

Reliant
Gives is back, with three new Texas nonprofits rallying their
supporters to receive the top $100,000 donation. The seventh round of
Reliant’s crowd-sourced charitable-giving program will touch the lives
of many children across the state as Houston-area Camp For All and
Undies for Everyone joins Read Fort Worth as the three nonprofit
finalists. Now, it’s up to the public to cast their votes and make a
difference for these deserving organizations.
This Reliant Gives program starts with Reliant employees nominating and
selecting three Texas nonprofits to be finalists. Then, the public votes
to direct the company’s charitable giving. The organization with the
most online votes at the end of the voting period will receive a
$100,000 donation, and the other two will receive $20,000 and $10,000,
respectively, based on the number of votes earned.
“Reliant Gives allows us to support a wide range of organizations that
our employees and neighbors are passionate about,” said Elizabeth
Killinger, president, Reliant. “I love that this most recent round of
the voting campaign involves nonprofits focused on giving back to
children who need it most.”
Finalist Nonprofits
-
Camp
For All: Founded in 1998, the Houston-based nonprofit has served
150,000 campers of all ages who, because of an illness or disability,
are unable to attend traditional camps. In partnership with 64 other
nonprofits, Camp For All allows participants the ability to make
friends, grow stronger and build confidence in an environment free of
barriers. Campers include those with cancer, HIV, autism, muscular
dystrophy, cerebral palsy, arthritis and more. The camp aims to serve
those in the Houston area and southeast Texas, but has opened its
doors to adults and children from across the nation.
-
Read
Fort Worth: As the first Fort Worth-based finalist of Reliant
Gives, Read Fort Worth is working to improve early childhood literacy
and is committed to their goal of having 100 percent of Fort Worth
ISD’s third graders reading on grade level by 2025. Backed by leaders
of the community and local businesses, the organization supports
volunteer reading programs in area elementary schools, programs to
increase student attendance and making quality early learning and
preschools more accessible.
-
Undies
for Everyone: This Houston-based nonprofit works with Houston and
Dallas-area schools and organizations to distribute new underwear to
children in need. Undies for Everyone believes by providing this most
basic necessity, children can attend school with confidence, dignity
and enhanced self-esteem. Following Hurricane Harvey, Undies for
Everyone delivered more than 1 million pairs of new underwear to
victims and are now expanding their efforts to support those affected
by Hurricanes Maria and Florence.
To date, Reliant has donated a total of $720,000 to 18 deserving
nonprofits through the voting program since it launched in the spring of
2016.
Cast Your Vote
Voting opens online at reliant.com/vote
on Monday, Oct. 15 at noon CT and ends Sunday, Oct. 21 at 11:59 p.m. CT,
with the results announced Tuesday, Oct. 23. The public can vote once
per day by selecting the organization they want to vote for and
providing their mobile phone number to confirm their vote. Phone numbers
will only be used to verify voting for Reliant Gives.
Reliant’s Commitment to Community
Reliant supports local communities all year long through its Reliant
Gives initiatives, which brings together volunteerism, charitable giving
and meaningful partnerships. Last year, the company donated more than $4
million to various organizations across the state, and Reliant employees
supported over 100 nonprofits with nearly 8,000 volunteer hours.
