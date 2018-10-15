Which Texas Charity Will Receive $100,000 from Reliant? You Decide!

—$700,000+ awarded to 18 nonprofits through the Reliant Gives program since 2016 launch—

Reliant Gives is back, with three new Texas nonprofits rallying their supporters to receive the top $100,000 donation. The seventh round of Reliant’s crowd-sourced charitable-giving program will touch the lives of many children across the state as Houston-area Camp For All and Undies for Everyone joins Read Fort Worth as the three nonprofit finalists. Now, it’s up to the public to cast their votes and make a difference for these deserving organizations.

This Reliant Gives program starts with Reliant employees nominating and selecting three Texas nonprofits to be finalists. Then, the public votes to direct the company’s charitable giving. The organization with the most online votes at the end of the voting period will receive a $100,000 donation, and the other two will receive $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, based on the number of votes earned.

“Reliant Gives allows us to support a wide range of organizations that our employees and neighbors are passionate about,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “I love that this most recent round of the voting campaign involves nonprofits focused on giving back to children who need it most.”

Finalist Nonprofits

Camp For All: Founded in 1998, the Houston-based nonprofit has served 150,000 campers of all ages who, because of an illness or disability, are unable to attend traditional camps. In partnership with 64 other nonprofits, Camp For All allows participants the ability to make friends, grow stronger and build confidence in an environment free of barriers. Campers include those with cancer, HIV, autism, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, arthritis and more. The camp aims to serve those in the Houston area and southeast Texas, but has opened its doors to adults and children from across the nation.

Read Fort Worth: As the first Fort Worth-based finalist of Reliant Gives, Read Fort Worth is working to improve early childhood literacy and is committed to their goal of having 100 percent of Fort Worth ISD’s third graders reading on grade level by 2025. Backed by leaders of the community and local businesses, the organization supports volunteer reading programs in area elementary schools, programs to increase student attendance and making quality early learning and preschools more accessible.

Undies for Everyone: This Houston-based nonprofit works with Houston and Dallas-area schools and organizations to distribute new underwear to children in need. Undies for Everyone believes by providing this most basic necessity, children can attend school with confidence, dignity and enhanced self-esteem. Following Hurricane Harvey, Undies for Everyone delivered more than 1 million pairs of new underwear to victims and are now expanding their efforts to support those affected by Hurricanes Maria and Florence.

To date, Reliant has donated a total of $720,000 to 18 deserving nonprofits through the voting program since it launched in the spring of 2016.

Cast Your Vote

Voting opens online at reliant.com/vote on Monday, Oct. 15 at noon CT and ends Sunday, Oct. 21 at 11:59 p.m. CT, with the results announced Tuesday, Oct. 23. The public can vote once per day by selecting the organization they want to vote for and providing their mobile phone number to confirm their vote. Phone numbers will only be used to verify voting for Reliant Gives.

Reliant’s Commitment to Community

Reliant supports local communities all year long through its Reliant Gives initiatives, which brings together volunteerism, charitable giving and meaningful partnerships. Last year, the company donated more than $4 million to various organizations across the state, and Reliant employees supported over 100 nonprofits with nearly 8,000 volunteer hours.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, with Reliant being nationally recognized for outstanding customer service and experience. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a Fortune 500 company that creates value through best-in-class operations and reliable and efficient electric generation. Backed by a diverse portfolio of power generating facilities, NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is the largest in the country and powers more than 3 million customers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Reliant, please visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005679/en/