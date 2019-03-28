Whistleblower Says Jackson Hewitt Lied to Get Tax Credits

By Kate King and Joseph De Avila

TRENTON, N.J. -- A former Jackson Hewitt Inc. executive told a task force investigating New Jersey's corporate tax-incentive program Thursday that the company lied about its plans to leave the state to secure $2.7 million in tax credits.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority, which oversees the state's incentive programs, in 2015 awarded the tax-services firm $2.7 million in tax credits, to be distributed over 10 years, in exchange for keeping 69 employees in New Jersey, according to the authority's board minutes.

Jackson Hewitt wasn't publicly named as Gulsen Kama's former employer at the hearing, because task-force members said it is too early in their investigation to publicly "name and shame."

But Ms. Kama's public LinkedIn account says she worked at Jackson Hewitt from January 2015 to April 2016 -- the same time frame she described in her public testimony when she said she worked for the company that filed the fraudulent information to get tax credits. Jackson Hewitt didn't deny it was the company in question.

Ms. Kama worked as vice president of financial planning and analysis at Jackson Hewitt for a little over a year before being fired in 2016. Court records show that she filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the company that year. Ms. Kama said that complaint, filed with the state of New Jersey, alleged she was fired after she raised concerns about the claims Jackson Hewitt made in its application for the tax credits. It was settled out of court in 2017, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ms. Kama referred to the lawsuit she filed against the company during her public testimony Thursday.

She told the task force that the company didn't intend to move its headquarters to Florida and New York City, as its chief executive claimed in its March 2015 application for tax credits. Jackson Hewitt officials had already settled on moving the headquarters from Parsippany to Jersey City, N.J., before submitting its application to the state, she said.

"I heard the CEO of the company state that the relocation to Jersey City was a done deal," Ms. Kama said.

In addition to misstating its intent, Jackson Hewitt also didn't live up to the terms of the deal, she said. The company failed to keep 69 employees in New Jersey, Ms. Kama said, and instead moved its human-resources and payroll departments to Florida.

"They never came to the Jersey City location," she said.

Jackson Hewitt, which has asked the state authority for two, six-month extensions to comply with its tax-credit agreement, hasn't yet received any tax-credit distributions, according to state records.

A company spokeswoman said it intends to cooperate with the task force. "Jackson Hewitt believes it provided an accurate and comprehensive application to the EDA," she said, and said it is in compliance with all applicable state-incentive program provisions. The company didn't comment on Ms. Kama's lawsuit or its settlement.

A spokeswoman for the Economic Development Authority said the authority takes the allegations raised during the hearing seriously.

"If a company did commit fraud and willfully provided inaccurate information to receive an approval, the EDA is committed to pursuing all legal options, and referring potential criminal action to the Office of the Attorney General," the spokeswoman said.

Ms. Kama appeared at the public hearing after the task force subpoenaed her as part of its review of companies that received tax credits. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, formed the task force in January, after an audit by the state comptroller found the state's incentive programs lacked oversight.

The task force's chairman, Ronald Chen, said Thursday the group wants to verify that New Jersey tax credits have been properly distributed and has sent letters to the nearly 100 companies that have received incentives.

"We are not going to take the companies' word at face value," Mr. Chen said. "Companies will have to provide backup data."

One company, which Mr. Chen didn't name, has already told the task force it isn't in compliance with its tax-credit agreement and has offered to repay the portion of its $1.5 million award that it already received. An administration official said that amount was about $150,000.

Tim Sullivan, chief executive of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, has said his agency "strongly disagrees" with the audit's conclusion that the authority inadequately evaluated the effectiveness of the state's incentives.

The comptroller's audit, which concluded that New Jersey had awarded nearly $11 billion in tax incentives to corporations between 1996 and February 2018, questioned whether all the jobs that companies had promised in exchange for tax breaks were in fact created.

Mr. Murphy has said the comptroller's findings showed New Jersey needs to rein in its main business-incentive programs, which are scheduled to expire this summer. He wants to offer less-lucrative incentives targeting the industries he believes have the most potential to spur economic growth, including life sciences, technology, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, transportation, finance, and food and beverages.

Top lawmakers, however, have defended the state's tax incentives and last month held public hearings to review the audit. State senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat and longtime supporter of tax credits, said in a statement that any business that committed fraud should be held accountable.

"But, any discussion of this issue should include a complete and balanced review of the economic impact of the programs," Mr. Sweeney said. "We want to have a full understanding of both the effectiveness of the incentives and any failings in how they have been implemented."