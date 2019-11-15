Whistler Pipeline Consortium Announces Binding Open Season for the Whistler Pipeline

Whistler Pipeline LLC (“Whistler Pipeline”) today announced the beginning of a binding Open Season to solicit commitments for the remaining capacity on the Whistler Pipeline. The Whistler Pipeline will transport approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas through approximately 450 miles of 42-inch pipeline from Waha, Texas, to the Agua Dulce area in South Texas.

OPEN SEASON PROCEDURE AND DURATION

The Open Season will commence on Friday, November 15, 2019 and conclude at 5:00 PM CST on Monday December 16, 2019. Whistler Pipeline may, at its sole discretion, extend the duration of the Open Season at any time during the Open Season.

Whistler Pipeline asks that interested shippers submit, confidentially, a completed Service Request Form. The Service Request form, along with additional information regarding the Whistler Pipeline can be found at http://whitewatermidstream.com/operations.

Prior to close of the Open Season, Parties may submit questions concerning the Open Season to whistler@wwm-llc.com. WhiteWater Midstream, one of the consortium members, will post any clarifications provided in response to submitted inquiries at www.whitewatermidstream.com.

ABOUT THE WHISTLER PIPELINE

The Whistler Pipeline is an approximately 450-mile, 42-inch intrastate pipeline (the “Whistler Mainline”) that will transport natural gas from an interconnect with the Waha Header near Coyanosa, Texas in the Permian Basin to a terminus near Agua Dulce, Texas, providing direct access to South Texas markets and consumers. An approximately 50-mile 36-inch lateral will provide connectivity for gas processors in the Midland Basin. The pipeline will have transportation capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d).

Whistler Pipeline has contracted for the supply of the entirety of 42”/36” steel pipeline needed to complete the project and is on schedule in its completion of survey along the planned route and acquisition of appropriate permits for a summer 2021 in-service date. Construction will commence in 2020.

About Whistler Pipeline LLC

Whistler Pipeline LLC is a consortium made up of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), WhiteWater Midstream (Whitewater) and a joint venture between Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (Stonepeak) and West Texas Gas, Inc. (WTG).

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com

About WhiteWater Midstream

WhiteWater Midstream is an Austin-based independent midstream company providing transportation services to domestic oil and gas plays. For more information about WhiteWater Midstream, visit www.whitewatermidstream.com.

About First Infrastructure Capital

First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is a Houston-based investment firm specializing in greenfield projects and companies operating in the midstream, downstream, electric power, telecommunications, and renewable energy industries. First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser, which manages funds affiliated with First Infrastructure Capital, L.P. For more information about First Infrastructure Capital, visit www.firstinfracap.com.

About Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (www.stonepeakpartners.com) is an infrastructure-focused private equity firm with over $15 billion of assets under management and with offices in New York, Houston and Austin. Stonepeak invests in long-lived, hard-asset businesses and projects that provide essential services to customers, and seeks to actively partner with high-quality management teams, facilitate operational improvements, and provide capital for growth initiatives.

About WTG

WTG (West Texas Gas, Inc. & affiliates) is composed of a family of related natural gas midstream and downstream entities headquartered in Midland, TX since 1976 with operations in more than 90 Texas and Oklahoma counties. These WTG entities operate more than 700 MMcf/d of gas processing capacity with more than 10,000 miles of gathering systems, 1,800 miles of transmission pipelines and distribution systems serving approximately 25,000 LDC customers.

