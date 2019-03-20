Log in
White Horse Advisors Changes Name to Persium Group

03/20/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

White Horse Advisors, a financial and investment advisory firm with clients throughout the U.S., announced today that the firm is changing its name to Persium Group effective April 1, 2019.

The company’s services, structure and employees, remain the same. Only the name changes, having been sold to a large, international financial services company who liked the name so much, they made an offer.

Once the deal was struck, it was time to find a new name. “Persium is a word we coined to reflect the persistent and personal approach we take to serving our clients,” said Patrick Ungashick, CEO. “In Latin, ‘ium’ means the setting where an activity occurs, such as an auditorium, podium, and stadium. We combined the two as Persium to reflect that we are the place where clients experience a persistent, perceptive, and personal approach to business.”

“After 15 years as White Horse, we also see our name change as an opportunity to grow as we go forward under the Persium brand,” said Ungashick. “For example, we’re launching a new framework to help business owners build personal assets when their net worth is tied up in the business.”

Since its founding in 2004, Persium Group has established a reputation for advising business owners, retirement plan committees and individual investors in achieving their financial goals. The Atlanta-based firm currently serves nearly 150 clients across the U.S., and their investment advisory arm, Persium Advisors, LLC, advises on about $1.5 billion of assets as of 12/31/2019. Persium Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor.

Learn more at www.persiumgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
