White Horse Advisors Changes Name to Persium Group

White Horse Advisors, a financial and investment advisory firm with
clients throughout the U.S., announced today that the firm is changing
its name to Persium Group effective April 1, 2019.
The company’s services, structure and employees, remain the same. Only
the name changes, having been sold to a large, international financial
services company who liked the name so much, they made an offer.
Once the deal was struck, it was time to find a new name. “Persium is a
word we coined to reflect the persistent and personal approach we take
to serving our clients,” said Patrick Ungashick, CEO. “In Latin, ‘ium’
means the setting where an activity occurs, such as an auditorium,
podium, and stadium. We combined the two as Persium to reflect that we
are the place where clients experience a persistent, perceptive, and
personal approach to business.”
“After 15 years as White Horse, we also see our name change as an
opportunity to grow as we go forward under the Persium brand,” said
Ungashick. “For example, we’re launching a new framework to help
business owners build personal assets when their net worth is tied up in
the business.”
Since its founding in 2004, Persium Group has established a reputation
for advising business owners, retirement plan committees and individual
investors in achieving their financial goals. The Atlanta-based firm
currently serves nearly 150 clients across the U.S., and their
investment advisory arm, Persium Advisors, LLC, advises on about $1.5
billion of assets as of 12/31/2019. Persium Advisors, LLC is an SEC
registered investment advisor.
Learn more at www.persiumgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005813/en/