White Horse Bhd : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020
07/15/2020
Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020
WHITE HORSE BERHAD
Financial Year End
31 Dec 2020
Quarter
1 Qtr
Quarterly report for the
31 Mar 2020
The figures
have not been audited
Attachments
WhiteHorse-1Q2020.pdf
55.3 kB
WhiteHorse-Note1Q2020.pdf
180.3 kB
Default Currency
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Mar 2020
|
1
|
2
3
4
|
6
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
7
|
Definition of Subunit:
Announcement Info
|
WHITE HORSE BERHAD
|
|
Revenue
|
|
94,996
|
126,900
|
|
94,996
|
126,900
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
(85,237)
|
(111,690)
|
|
(85,237)
|
(111,690)
|
Gross profit
|
|
9,759
|
15,210
|
|
9,759
|
15,210
|
Other income
|
|
832
|
684
|
|
832
|
684
|
Administrative and general expenses
|
|
(24,671)
|
(14,237)
|
|
(24,671)
|
(14,237)
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(4,559)
|
(6,679)
|
|
(4,559)
|
(6,679)
|
Operating loss
|
|
(18,639)
|
(5,022)
|
|
(18,639)
|
(5,022)
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,538)
|
(1,753)
|
|
(1,538)
|
(1,753)
|
Loss before tax
|
|
(20,177)
|
(6,775)
|
|
(20,177)
|
(6,775)
|
Income tax income
|
|
44
|
834
|
|
44
|
834
|
Loss for the period
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
Other comprehensive income :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation foreign operations
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
Loss attributable to :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
Total comprehensive loss attributable to :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
Loss per share (sen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted, for the period
|
|
(8.84)
|
(2.60)
|
|
(8.84)
|
(2.60)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements)
WHITE HORSE BERHAD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
|
31 MAR 2020
|
|
|
31 DEC 2019
|
OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Audited
|
AS AT 31 MARCH 2020
|
RM '000
|
|
|
RM '000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
339,432
|
|
346,952
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
94,417
|
|
95,916
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
927
|
|
927
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
50
|
|
50
|
Goodwill
|
|
677
|
|
677
|
|
|
435,503
|
|
444,522
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
265,236
|
|
297,210
|
Trade receivables
|
|
85,177
|
|
89,853
|
Other receivables
|
|
24,565
|
|
22,418
|
Current tax assets
|
|
1,425
|
|
1,425
|
Cash and bank balances
|
|
74,838
|
|
91,421
|
|
|
451,241
|
|
502,327
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
886,744
|
|
946,849
|
Equity attributable to equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
246,936
|
|
246,936
|
Treasury share
|
|
(18,905)
|
|
(18,712)
|
Foreign currency translation reserve
|
|
18,148
|
|
18,148
|
Retained earnings
|
|
375,471
|
|
395,604
|
Total equity
|
|
621,650
|
|
641,976
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
|
1,000
|
|
2,000
|
Other payables
|
|
41,909
|
|
39,913
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
26,809
|
|
27,730
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
7,478
|
|
7,727
|
|
|
77,196
|
|
77,370
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
|
142,939
|
|
154,611
|
Trade payables
|
|
18,123
|
|
24,523
|
Other payables
|
|
21,553
|
|
42,887
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
3,605
|
|
3,685
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
1,675
|
|
1,794
|
Dividend payable
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
|
187,898
|
|
227,503
|
Total liabilities
|
|
265,094
|
|
304,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
886,744
|
|
946,849
|
Net Assets per share (RM)
|
|
2.73
|
|
2.81
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements)
WHITE HORSE BERHAD
Non-Distributable
|
|
(Company No: 455130-X)
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
|
Distributable
|
|
Total
|
Share
|
Treasury
|
Currency
|
|
Retained
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
|
Equity
|
Capital
|
Share
|
Translation
|
|
Profits
|
OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Reserve
|
|
|
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MAR 2020
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
|
RM '000
|
Opening balance at 1 January 2020
|
641,976
|
246,936
|
(18,712)
|
18,148
|
|
395,604
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(193)
|
-
|
(193)
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
(20,133)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(20,133)
|
Closing balance at 31 March 2020
|
621,650
|
246,936
|
(18,905)
|
18,148
|
|
375,471
|
Opening balance at 1 January 2019
|
706,455
|
246,936
|
(18,034)
|
17,908
|
|
459,645
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(145)
|
-
|
(145)
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income
|
(5,941)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(5,941)
|
Closing balance at 31 March 2019
|
700,369
|
246,936
|
(18,179)
|
17,908
|
|
453,704
|
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements)
|
|
(Company No: 455130-X)
|
31 MAR 2020
|
|
31 MAR 2019
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
|
RM '000
|
|
RM '000
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Before Tax
|
|
(20,177)
|
|
(6,775)
|
Adjustments for :
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
(416)
|
|
(243)
|
Interest expense
|
|
1,538
|
|
1,753
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
|
7,520
|
|
6,949
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
|
1,499
|
|
1,395
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(22)
|
|
(15)
|
Write down of inventories
|
|
22
|
|
10
|
Loss / (Gain) on foreign currency exchange -unrealised
|
|
6,531
|
|
(2,581)
|
Total adjustments
|
|
16,672
|
|
7,268
|
Operating cash flow before changes in working capital
|
|
(3,505)
|
|
493
|
Changes in working capital
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in inventories
|
|
24,612
|
|
13,875
|
Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables
|
|
2,529
|
|
(8,548)
|
Decrease in trade and other payables
|
|
(20,853)
|
|
(26,039)
|
Total changes in working capital
|
|
6,288
|
|
(20,712)
|
Interest received
|
|
416
|
|
243
|
Interest paid
|
|
(1,538)
|
|
(1,753)
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
(175)
|
|
(450)
|
|
|
(1,297)
|
|
(1,960)
|
Net cash flows generated from / (for) operating activities
|
|
1,486
|
|
(22,179)
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(518)
|
|
(1,336)
|
Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
-
|
|
20
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(518)
|
|
(1,316)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
(193)
|
|
(145)
|
Repayment of lease liabilities
|
|
(1,001)
|
|
(501)
|
Decrease in loans and borrowings
|
|
(16,357)
|
|
(4,020)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(17,551)
|
|
(4,666)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(16,583)
|
|
(28,161)
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate change
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
91,421
|
|
79,344
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
74,838
|
|
51,183
|
WHITE HORSE BERHAD (Company No: 455130-X)
Explanatory Notes pursuant to MFRS 134 for the 1st quarter ended 31 March 2020.
-
CORPORATE INFORMATION
White Horse Berhad is a public limited liability company, incorporated and domiciled in Malaysia, and is listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 June 2020.
-
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements, for the period ended 31 March 2020, have been prepared in accordance with MFRS 134 Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements also comply with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
The explanatory notes attached to these condensed consolidated interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the year ended 31 December 2019.
-
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The significant accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following new
Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards ("MFRSs") effective for financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020.
-
-
Amendments to MFRS 3: Definition of a Business
-
Amendments to MFRS 101 and MFRS 108: Definition of Material
-
Amendments to references to the Conceptual Framework in MFRS Standards
-
Amendments to MFRS 9, MFRS 7 and MFRS139: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform
The Group has not adopted the following standards that have been issued but not yet effective.
|
|
Effective for financial
|
|
periods beginning
|
MFRSs
|
on or after
|
1) MFRS 17: Insurance Contracts
|
1 Jan 2021
|
2) Amendments to MFRS 10 and MFRS 128: Sales or Contribution of Assets
|
|
between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture
|
Deferred
|
3) Amendments to MFRS 101: Classification of Liabilities as
|
|
Current or Non-current
|
1 Jan 2022
The directors expect that the adoption of the above standards and interpretations will have no material impact on the financial statements in the period of initial application.
4. CHANGES IN ESTIMATES
There were no changes in estimates that had a material effect in the current interim results.
-
CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE GROUP
There were no changes in composition of the Group for the current quarter, except the following:-
PT. WH Ceramic Indonesia ("WHIN"), a wholly owned subsidiary of White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd ("WHC"), a wholly owned subsidiary, had ceased operations since January 2020 and is in the midst of voluntary liquidation.
The discontinuation was due to the change in the marketing strategies and also cost-savings measures. The operations of WHIN is relatively a smaller scale as compared to the Group, henceforth the discontinuation had little impact on the Group's result as its past performances had been reflected in the financial reporting each year.
In the long run, the discontinuation will contribute positively to the Group's bottom-line due to cost- savings measures.
-
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Segmental financial information for the cumulative quarters has been prepared based on the geographical location as per the table append below.
|
Malaysia
|
Vietnam
|
Other
|
|
|
- By geographical area
|
Operation
|
Operation
|
Operation
|
Eliminations
|
Total
|
31 Mar 2020
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
73,128
|
10,870
|
10,998
|
|
94,996
|
Inter-segment sales
|
4,063
|
1,432
|
145
|
(5,640)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
77,191
|
12,302
|
11,143
|
(5,640)
|
94,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
317
|
91
|
8
|
|
416
|
Depreciation & amortisation
|
6,923
|
1,483
|
613
|
|
9,019
|
Loss before tax
|
(16,307)
|
(3,842)
|
(3)
|
(25)
|
(20,177)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
698,466
|
138,448
|
49,830
|
|
886,744
|
Segment Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
206,772
|
52,272
|
6,050
|
|
265,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEGMENTAL INFORMATION
|
Malaysia
|
Vietnam
|
Other
|
|
|
- By geographical area
|
Operation
|
Operation
|
Operation
|
Eliminations
|
Total
|
31 Mar 2019
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
92,751
|
20,306
|
13,843
|
|
126,900
|
Inter-segment sales
|
3,586
|
885
|
447
|
(4,918)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
96,337
|
21,191
|
14,290
|
(4,918)
|
126,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
194
|
45
|
4
|
|
243
|
Depreciation & amortisation
|
6,242
|
1,504
|
598
|
|
8,344
|
Loss before tax
|
(3,074)
|
(3,258)
|
(300)
|
(143)
|
(6,775)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
777,725
|
176,861
|
53,376
|
|
1,007,962
|
Segment Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
240,851
|
59,582
|
7,161
|
|
307,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has prompted the Government to impose the Movement Control Order ("MCO") on 18 March 2020, where most of the economic activities have to be lockdown and thus, our business operation was shut-down accordingly.
Subsequently, we have obtained an approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industries of Malaysia on 30 April 2020 to recommence our operation on 04 May 2020.
Other than the above, the Group experiencing a loss position also due to the slow market pace in the construction industry and stiff market competition.
7. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS
The Group's business operation is related to the construction and renovation industries. Due to the festive season in the first quarter, the business has performed at a slower pace and it is a norm that the business in the forthcoming quarters will perform better.
8. LOSS BEFORE TAX
Included in the Loss Before Tax are the following items:-
|
|
CURRENT QUARTER
|
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
|
|
3 MONTHS ENDED
|
3 MONTHS ENDED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
Interest income
|
(416)
|
(243)
|
(416)
|
(243)
|
Interest expense
|
1,538
|
1,753
|
1,538
|
1,753
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
7,520
|
6,949
|
7,520
|
6,949
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,499
|
1,395
|
1,499
|
1,395
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
(22)
|
(15)
|
(22)
|
(15)
|
Write down of inventories
|
22
|
10
|
22
|
10
|
Loss/(Gain) on foreign currency exchange-unrealised
|
6,531
|
(2,582)
|
6,531
|
(2,582)
|
|
|
|
|
9. INCOME TAX INCOME
Income tax income is recognised in each interim period based on the best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year.
|
|
CURRENT QUARTER
|
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
|
|
03 MONTHS ENDED
|
3 MONTHS ENDED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Tax:
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
Malaysian Income Tax
|
(275)
|
(1,530)
|
(275)
|
(1,530)
|
Foreign Tax
|
(18)
|
(54)
|
(18)
|
(54)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(293)
|
(1,584)
|
(293)
|
(1,584)
|
Deferred Tax
|
249
|
750
|
249
|
750
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Tax Income
|
(44)
|
(834)
|
(44)
|
(834)
|
|
|
|
|
10. LOSS PER SHARE
Basic loss per share amounts are computed by dividing the loss for the period, net of tax, attributable to owners of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period excluding treasury shares held by the Company.
|
|
CURRENT QUARTER
|
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
|
|
03 MONTHS ENDED
|
03 MONTHS ENDED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss net of tax attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
|
of the parent used in the computation
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
(20,133)
|
(5,941)
|
of loss per share (RM'000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary
|
240,000
|
240,000
|
240,000
|
240,000
|
shares in issue ('000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares ('000)
|
(12,289)
|
(11,623)
|
(12,289)
|
(11,623)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Weighted average number of
|
227,711
|
228,377
|
227,711
|
228,377
|
ordinary shares in issue ('000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic loss per share
|
(8.84)
|
(2.60)
|
(8.84)
|
(2.60)
|
(sen per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
During the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group has acquired asset of RM 0.5 million (31 March 2019 : RM 1.3 million).
-
INTANGIBLE ASSETS : GOODWILL
Goodwill is initially measured at cost. Following initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less accumulated impairment losses.
For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired is allocated, from the acquisition date, to each of the Group's cash-generating units that are expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination.
The cash-generating unit to which goodwill has been allocated is tested for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication that the cash-generating unit may be impaired, by comparing the carrying amount of the cash-generating unit, including the allocated goodwill, with the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit. Where the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit is less than the carrying amount, an impairment loss is recognised in the profit or loss. Impairment losses recognised for goodwill are not reversed in subsequent periods.
Where goodwill forms part of a cash-generating unit and part of the operation within that cash- generating unit is disposed of, the goodwill associated with the operation disposed of is included in the carrying amount of the operation when determining the gain or loss on disposal of the operation. Goodwill disposed of in this circumstance is measured based on the relative fair values of the operations disposed of and the portion of the cash-generating unit retained.
-
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Cash and cash equivalents comprised the following amounts:-
|
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
Cash on hand and at banks
|
39,588
|
31,809
|
Short term deposits with banks
|
35,250
|
19,374
|
|
|
|
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
74,838
|
51,183
|
|
|
-
FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY
No transfers between any level of the fair value hierarchy took place during the current interim period and the comparative period. There were also no changes in the purpose of any financial asset that subsequently resulted in a different classification of that asset.
The Group does not hold credit enhancements or collateral to mitigate credit risk. The carrying amount of financial assets therefore represents the potential credit risk.
-
SHARE CAPITAL AND TREASURY SHARES
Details of the treasury shares as at 31 March 2020, are as follows :-
|
|
No. of shares
|
Purchase Price
|
Average
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
purchased
|
Highest
|
Lowest
|
Price
|
Consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RM
|
RM
|
RM
|
RM
|
Balance as at 31 Mar 2020
|
12,289,200
|
2.5000
|
0.7700
|
1.5384
|
18,905,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
16. INTEREST-BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings as at 31 March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term
|
|
|
Short term
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RM
|
VND
|
SD
|
USD
|
EURO
|
RM
|
VND
|
|
SD
|
|
USD
|
EURO
|
RM
|
|
'000
|
'000,000
|
'000
|
'000
|
000
|
'000
|
'000,000
|
|
'000
|
|
'000
|
000
|
'000
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term loan
|
1,000
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
4,000
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
5,000
|
Revolving Credit
|
|
-
|
|
18,300
|
-
|
44,625
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
18,300
|
-
|
44,625
|
Trade lines
|
|
-
|
67
|
829
|
160
|
10,850
|
-
|
|
67
|
|
829
|
160
|
10,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,000
|
-
|
67
|
19,129
|
160
|
59,475
|
-
|
|
67
|
|
19,129
|
160
|
60,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange rate
|
1.0000
|
-
|
3.0255
|
4.3130
|
4.7352
|
1.0000
|
-
|
|
3.0255
|
|
4.3130
|
4.7352
|
1.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RM'000 Equivalent
|
1,000
|
-
|
203
|
82,503
|
758
|
59,475
|
-
|
|
203
|
|
82,503
|
758
|
60,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (RM'000)
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
142,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
143,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings as at 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term
|
|
|
Short term
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RM
|
VND
|
SD
|
USD
|
EURO
|
RM
|
VND
|
|
SD
|
|
USD
|
EURO
|
RM
|
|
'000
|
'000,000
|
'000
|
'000
|
000
|
'000
|
'000,000
|
|
'000
|
|
'000
|
000
|
'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term loan
|
6,000
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3,000
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
9,000
|
Revolving Credit
|
|
13,240
|
|
30,600
|
-
|
10,000
|
13,240
|
|
-
|
|
30,600
|
-
|
10,000
|
Trade lines
|
|
656
|
149
|
2,575
|
1,270
|
17,926
|
656
|
|
149
|
|
2,575
|
1,270
|
17,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
6,000
|
13,896
|
149
|
33,175
|
1,270
|
30,926
|
13,896
|
|
149
|
|
33,175
|
1,270
|
36,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange rate
|
1.0000
|
0.1760
|
3.0098
|
4.0810
|
4.5824
|
1.0000
|
0.1760
|
|
3.0098
|
|
4.0810
|
4.5824
|
1.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RM'000 Equivalent
|
6,000
|
2,446
|
449
|
135,387
|
5,820
|
30,926
|
2,446
|
|
449
|
|
135,387
|
5,820
|
36,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (RM'000)
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
175,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
181,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All borrowings are based on the floating interest rate and its weighted average interest rate is about 4.25% per annum.
There was a reduction in borrowings for RM 37.1 million in the current year to-date as compare to the same corresponding period in the immediate preceding year. It was due to the repayment of borrowing to the Banks.
16 INTEREST-BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS (Continued)
No hedging was made for the borrowings denominated in United State Dollar, as source of repayment of which is from the export proceeds denominated in the same currency.
-
PROVISIONS FOR COSTS OF RESTRUCTURING
There were no provisions for costs of restructuring for the current quarter and comparative period.
-
DIVIDEND
No dividend has been recommended for the current quarter. (31 March 2019 : Nil).
19. COMMITMENT
|
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar
|
Capital expenditure :-
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
Approved and contracted for
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
1,100
|
Approved but not contracted for
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Total Commitment
|
-
|
1,100
|
|
|
-
CONTINGENCIES
There were no other contingencies for the current quarter, except the contingent liability, which was made-up of Corporate Guarantees issued to financial institutions for the subsidiaries' borrowings and banking facilities.
-
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
The following table provides information on the transactions, which have been entered into with related parties during the 3 months period ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 as well as the balances with the related parties as at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019.
|
|
|
|
Purchases
|
Amounts
|
Amounts
|
Key Management
|
|
Sales to
|
from
|
owed by
|
owed to
|
Personnel of the Group :
|
|
related
|
related
|
related
|
related
|
Directors' interest
|
|
parties
|
parties
|
parties
|
parties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
White Horse Ceramic Co Ltd
|
2020
|
2,280
|
|
5,813
|
-
|
2019
|
2,557
|
|
6,076
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Teobros Ceramica Sdn Bhd
|
2020
|
4,803
|
16
|
19,103
|
16
|
2019
|
4,221
|
31
|
22,287
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
White Horse Investment (S) Pte Ltd
|
2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
67,714
|
2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
64,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All outstanding balances with these related parties are unsecured and repayable on demand.
22. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
There were no significant subsequent events after the reporting period.
23. PERFORMANCE REVIEW
|
|
CURRENT PERIOD
|
|
|
|
1st QUARTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Mar 2020
|
31 Mar 2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
+ / (-)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
%
|
Revenue
|
94,996
|
126,900
|
(31,904)
|
-25.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
9,759
|
15,210
|
(5,451)
|
-35.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Before Tax
|
(20,177)
|
(6,775)
|
(13,402)
|
197.8%
|
|
|
|
|
The revenue and gross profit for the current quarter were lower by 25.1% and 35.8% respectively as compared to the same corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the slow market pace in the construction industry, stiff market competition.
The loss before tax was 197.8% higher than last year mainly due to its foreign exchange loss of RM 8.8 million as oppose to the gain of RM 2.8 million in the previous year and also the business operation shut down since 18 March 2020, in compliance with the Movement Control Order imposed by the Government due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Subsequently, we have obtained an approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industries of Malaysia on 30 April 2020 to recommence our operation on 4 May 2020.
24. COMMENT ON MATERIAL CHANGE IN PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
|
|
Current
|
Immediate
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
Preceding Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
31 Mar 2020
|
31 Dec 2019
|
Change
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
+ / (-)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
RM '000
|
|
%
|
Revenue
|
94,996
|
|
|
(50,668)
|
|
-34.8%
|
|
145,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
9,759
|
|
20,462
|
(10,703)
|
|
-52.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Before Tax
|
(20,177)
|
|
(30,034)
|
9,857
|
|
-32.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The revenue and gross profit for the current quarter were 34.8% and 52.3% respectively lower than the immediate preceding quarter mainly due to the seasonal business trend at the beginning of the year, which command a slowest pace for the year.
The loss before tax for the current quarter was lower than the immediate preceding quarter mainly due to the impairment of assets for the last quarter of previous year and also the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.as mentioned in Note 23.
25. COMMENTARY ON PROSPECTS
The Group's business is linked with the construction and renovation industries, where its markets coverage is fairly distributed into property development and replacement sectors for both local and exports markets.
Business operations are still challenging in view of market competitiveness, pricing strategy, marketing structure, fluctuation in foreign currencies, high production and operating costs, which have a great impact to the bottom-line of the Group.
Counter measures to address these challenges include enhancing the manufacturing efficiency and productivity, new products development, cost-control and market restructuring.
Looking forward, we view the post MCO would remained challenging for our business operation.
-
PROFIT FORECAST OR PROFIT GUARANTEE
There was no profit forecast or profit guarantee announced as at the date of this quarterly report.
-
CORPORATE PROPOSALS
There was no corporate proposal announced but not completed as at the date of this quarterly report.
-
CHANGES IN MATERIAL LITIGATION
There was no material litigation as at the date of this quarterly report.
-
DIVIDEND PAYABLE
Please refer to Note 18 for details.
-
DISCLOSURE OF NATURE OF OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVES There was no outstanding derivative as at the reporting period
-
DISCLOSURE OF GAINS / LOSSES ARISING FROM FAIR VALUE CHANGES OF FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
There were no gains or losses arising from fair value changes of financial liabilities as at the reporting period.
-
AUDITORS REPORT ON PRECEDING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The auditors' report on the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 was not qualified.
White Horse Bhd published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
