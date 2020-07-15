White Horse Bhd : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020 0 07/15/2020 | 04:46am EDT Send by mail :

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION 31 Mar 2020 INDIVIDUAL PERIOD CUMULATIVE PERIOD CURRENT PRECEDING YEAR CURRENT YEAR TO PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING DATE YEAR QUARTER QUARTER CORRESPONDING PERIOD 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 1 Revenue 94,996 126,900 94,996 126,900 2 Profit/(loss) before -20,177 -6,775 -20,177 -6,775 tax 3 Profit/(loss) for the -20,133 -5,941 -20,133 -5,941 period 4 Profit/(loss) -20,133 -5,941 -20,133 -5,941 attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 5 Basic -8.84 -2.60 -8.84 -2.60 earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit) 6 Proposed/Declared 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 dividend per share (Subunit) AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END 7 Net assets per 2.8100 2.7300 share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$) Definition of Subunit: In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows: Country Base Unit Subunit Malaysia Ringgit Sen United States Dollar Cent United Kingdom Pound Pence Announcement Info Company Name WHITE HORSE BERHAD Stock Name WTHORSE Date Announced 24 Jun 2020 Category Financial Results Reference Number FRA-23062020-00051 WHITE HORSE BERHAD (Company No: 455130-X) CURRENT QUARTER CUMULATIVE QUARTER CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT 3 MONTHS ENDED 3 MONTHS ENDED OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 31 MAR 2020 31 MAR 2019 31 MAR 2020 31 MAR 2019 FOR THE QUARTER ENDED Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 31 MARCH 2020 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 Revenue 94,996 126,900 94,996 126,900 Cost of goods sold (85,237) (111,690) (85,237) (111,690) Gross profit 9,759 15,210 9,759 15,210 Other income 832 684 832 684 Administrative and general expenses (24,671) (14,237) (24,671) (14,237) Selling and distribution expenses (4,559) (6,679) (4,559) (6,679) Operating loss (18,639) (5,022) (18,639) (5,022) Interest expense (1,538) (1,753) (1,538) (1,753) Loss before tax (20,177) (6,775) (20,177) (6,775) Income tax income 44 834 44 834 Loss for the period (20,133) (5,941) (20,133) (5,941) Other comprehensive income : Exchange differences on translation foreign operations - - - - Total other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive loss (20,133) (5,941) (20,133) (5,941) Loss attributable to : Owners of the parent (20,133) (5,941) (20,133) (5,941) Non-controlling interests - - - - (20,133) (5,941) (20,133) (5,941) Total comprehensive loss attributable to : Owners of the parent (20,133) (5,941) (20,133) (5,941) Non-controlling interests - - - - (20,133) (5,941) (20,133) (5,941) Loss per share (sen) Basic and diluted, for the period (8.84) (2.60) (8.84) (2.60) (The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements) WHITE HORSE BERHAD (Company No: 455130-X) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT 31 MAR 2020 31 DEC 2019 OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 RM '000 RM '000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 339,432 346,952 Right-of-use assets 94,417 95,916 Trade and other receivables 927 927 Deferred tax asset 50 50 Goodwill 677 677 435,503 444,522 Current assets Inventories 265,236 297,210 Trade receivables 85,177 89,853 Other receivables 24,565 22,418 Current tax assets 1,425 1,425 Cash and bank balances 74,838 91,421 451,241 502,327 TOTAL ASSETS 886,744 946,849 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 246,936 246,936 Treasury share (18,905) (18,712) Foreign currency translation reserve 18,148 18,148 Retained earnings 375,471 395,604 Total equity 621,650 641,976 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 1,000 2,000 Other payables 41,909 39,913 Lease liabilities 26,809 27,730 Deferred tax liabilities 7,478 7,727 77,196 77,370 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 142,939 154,611 Trade payables 18,123 24,523 Other payables 21,553 42,887 Lease liabilities 3,605 3,685 Current tax liabilities 1,675 1,794 Dividend payable 3 3 187,898 227,503 Total liabilities 265,094 304,873 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 886,744 946,849 Net Assets per share (RM) 2.73 2.81 (The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements) WHITE HORSE BERHAD Non-Distributable (Company No: 455130-X) Foreign Distributable Total Share Treasury Currency Retained CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT Equity Capital Share Translation Profits OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Reserve FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MAR 2020 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 Opening balance at 1 January 2020 641,976 246,936 (18,712) 18,148 395,604 Purchase of treasury shares (193) - (193) - - Total comprehensive loss (20,133) - - - (20,133) Closing balance at 31 March 2020 621,650 246,936 (18,905) 18,148 375,471 Opening balance at 1 January 2019 706,455 246,936 (18,034) 17,908 459,645 Purchase of treasury shares (145) - (145) - - Total comprehensive income (5,941) - - - (5,941) Closing balance at 31 March 2019 700,369 246,936 (18,179) 17,908 453,704 (The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements) WHITE HORSE BERHAD 3 MONTHS ENDED (Company No: 455130-X) 31 MAR 2020 31 MAR 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Unaudited Unaudited FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 RM '000 RM '000 Operating Activities Loss Before Tax (20,177) (6,775) Adjustments for : Interest income (416) (243) Interest expense 1,538 1,753 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,520 6,949 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,499 1,395 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (22) (15) Write down of inventories 22 10 Loss / (Gain) on foreign currency exchange -unrealised 6,531 (2,581) Total adjustments 16,672 7,268 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital (3,505) 493 Changes in working capital Decrease in inventories 24,612 13,875 Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 2,529 (8,548) Decrease in trade and other payables (20,853) (26,039) Total changes in working capital 6,288 (20,712) Interest received 416 243 Interest paid (1,538) (1,753) Income taxes paid (175) (450) (1,297) (1,960) Net cash flows generated from / (for) operating activities 1,486 (22,179) Investing Activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (518) (1,336) Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment - 20 Net cash used in investing activities (518) (1,316) Financing Activities Purchase of treasury shares (193) (145) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,001) (501) Decrease in loans and borrowings (16,357) (4,020) Net cash used in financing activities (17,551) (4,666) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (16,583) (28,161) Effect of foreign exchange rate change - - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 91,421 79,344 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 74,838 51,183 (The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements) WHITE HORSE BERHAD (Company No: 455130-X) Explanatory Notes pursuant to MFRS 134 for the 1st quarter ended 31 March 2020. White Horse Berhad is a public limited liability company, incorporated and domiciled in Malaysia, and is listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 June 2020. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements, for the period ended 31 March 2020, have been prepared in accordance with MFRS 134 Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements also comply with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

The explanatory notes attached to these condensed consolidated interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the year ended 31 December 2019. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The significant accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following new

Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards ("MFRSs") effective for financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020. Amendments to MFRS 3: Definition of a Business Amendments to MFRS 101 and MFRS 108: Definition of Material Amendments to references to the Conceptual Framework in MFRS Standards Amendments to MFRS 9, MFRS 7 and MFRS139: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform The Group has not adopted the following standards that have been issued but not yet effective. Effective for financial periods beginning MFRSs on or after 1) MFRS 17: Insurance Contracts 1 Jan 2021 2) Amendments to MFRS 10 and MFRS 128: Sales or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture Deferred 3) Amendments to MFRS 101: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current 1 Jan 2022 The directors expect that the adoption of the above standards and interpretations will have no material impact on the financial statements in the period of initial application. 4. CHANGES IN ESTIMATES There were no changes in estimates that had a material effect in the current interim results. Page 1 of 8 CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE GROUP

There were no changes in composition of the Group for the current quarter, except the following:-

PT. WH Ceramic Indonesia ("WHIN"), a wholly owned subsidiary of White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd ("WHC"), a wholly owned subsidiary, had ceased operations since January 2020 and is in the midst of voluntary liquidation.

The discontinuation was due to the change in the marketing strategies and also cost-savings measures. The operations of WHIN is relatively a smaller scale as compared to the Group, henceforth the discontinuation had little impact on the Group's result as its past performances had been reflected in the financial reporting each year.

In the long run, the discontinuation will contribute positively to the Group's bottom-line due to cost- savings measures. SEGMENT INFORMATION Segmental financial information for the cumulative quarters has been prepared based on the geographical location as per the table append below. SEGMENTAL INFORMATION Malaysia Vietnam Other - By geographical area Operation Operation Operation Eliminations Total 31 Mar 2020 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 Segment Revenue External sales 73,128 10,870 10,998 94,996 Inter-segment sales 4,063 1,432 145 (5,640) - Total revenue 77,191 12,302 11,143 (5,640) 94,996 Segment Results Interest income 317 91 8 416 Depreciation & amortisation 6,923 1,483 613 9,019 Loss before tax (16,307) (3,842) (3) (25) (20,177) Segment Assets Total assets 698,466 138,448 49,830 886,744 Segment Liabilities Total liabilities 206,772 52,272 6,050 265,094 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION Malaysia Vietnam Other - By geographical area Operation Operation Operation Eliminations Total 31 Mar 2019 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 Segment Revenue External sales 92,751 20,306 13,843 126,900 Inter-segment sales 3,586 885 447 (4,918) - Total revenue 96,337 21,191 14,290 (4,918) 126,900 Segment Results Interest income 194 45 4 243 Depreciation & amortisation 6,242 1,504 598 8,344 Loss before tax (3,074) (3,258) (300) (143) (6,775) Segment Assets Total assets 777,725 176,861 53,376 1,007,962 Segment Liabilities Total liabilities 240,851 59,582 7,161 307,594 Malaysia and Vietnam operations consist of manufacturing and distribution activities, while the other operations were merely distribution function in ASEAN region and China. Page 2 of 8 The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has prompted the Government to impose the Movement Control Order ("MCO") on 18 March 2020, where most of the economic activities have to be lockdown and thus, our business operation was shut-down accordingly. Subsequently, we have obtained an approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industries of Malaysia on 30 April 2020 to recommence our operation on 04 May 2020. Other than the above, the Group experiencing a loss position also due to the slow market pace in the construction industry and stiff market competition. 7. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS The Group's business operation is related to the construction and renovation industries. Due to the festive season in the first quarter, the business has performed at a slower pace and it is a norm that the business in the forthcoming quarters will perform better. 8. LOSS BEFORE TAX Included in the Loss Before Tax are the following items:- CURRENT QUARTER CUMULATIVE QUARTER 3 MONTHS ENDED 3 MONTHS ENDED 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Mar 2020 2019 2020 2019 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 Interest income (416) (243) (416) (243) Interest expense 1,538 1,753 1,538 1,753 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,520 6,949 7,520 6,949 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,499 1,395 1,499 1,395 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (22) (15) (22) (15) Write down of inventories 22 10 22 10 Loss/(Gain) on foreign currency exchange-unrealised 6,531 (2,582) 6,531 (2,582) 9. INCOME TAX INCOME Income tax income is recognised in each interim period based on the best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. CURRENT QUARTER CUMULATIVE QUARTER 03 MONTHS ENDED 3 MONTHS ENDED 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Mar 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current Tax: RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 Malaysian Income Tax (275) (1,530) (275) (1,530) Foreign Tax (18) (54) (18) (54) (293) (1,584) (293) (1,584) Deferred Tax 249 750 249 750 Total Tax Income (44) (834) (44) (834) Page 3 of 8 10. LOSS PER SHARE Basic loss per share amounts are computed by dividing the loss for the period, net of tax, attributable to owners of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period excluding treasury shares held by the Company. CURRENT QUARTER CUMULATIVE QUARTER 03 MONTHS ENDED 03 MONTHS ENDED 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Mar 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loss net of tax attributable to owners of the parent used in the computation (20,133) (5,941) (20,133) (5,941) of loss per share (RM'000) Weighted average number of ordinary 240,000 240,000 240,000 240,000 shares in issue ('000) Treasury shares ('000) (12,289) (11,623) (12,289) (11,623) Net Weighted average number of 227,711 228,377 227,711 228,377 ordinary shares in issue ('000) Basic loss per share (8.84) (2.60) (8.84) (2.60) (sen per share) PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

During the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group has acquired asset of RM 0.5 million (31 March 2019 : RM 1.3 million). INTANGIBLE ASSETS : GOODWILL

Goodwill is initially measured at cost. Following initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less accumulated impairment losses.

For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired is allocated, from the acquisition date, to each of the Group's cash-generating units that are expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination.

The cash-generating unit to which goodwill has been allocated is tested for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication that the cash-generating unit may be impaired, by comparing the carrying amount of the cash-generating unit, including the allocated goodwill, with the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit. Where the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit is less than the carrying amount, an impairment loss is recognised in the profit or loss. Impairment losses recognised for goodwill are not reversed in subsequent periods.

Where goodwill forms part of a cash-generating unit and part of the operation within that cash- generating unit is disposed of, the goodwill associated with the operation disposed of is included in the carrying amount of the operation when determining the gain or loss on disposal of the operation. Goodwill disposed of in this circumstance is measured based on the relative fair values of the operations disposed of and the portion of the cash-generating unit retained. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and cash equivalents comprised the following amounts:- 31 Mar 31 Mar 2020 2019 RM '000 RM '000 Cash on hand and at banks 39,588 31,809 Short term deposits with banks 35,250 19,374 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 74,838 51,183 Page 4 of 8 FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY

No transfers between any level of the fair value hierarchy took place during the current interim period and the comparative period. There were also no changes in the purpose of any financial asset that subsequently resulted in a different classification of that asset.

The Group does not hold credit enhancements or collateral to mitigate credit risk. The carrying amount of financial assets therefore represents the potential credit risk. SHARE CAPITAL AND TREASURY SHARES Details of the treasury shares as at 31 March 2020, are as follows :- No. of shares Purchase Price Average Total Month purchased Highest Lowest Price Consideration RM RM RM RM Balance as at 31 Mar 2020 12,289,200 2.5000 0.7700 1.5384 18,905,148 16. INTEREST-BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS Borrowings as at 31 March 2020 Long term Short term Total Borrowings RM VND SD USD EURO RM VND SD USD EURO RM '000 '000,000 '000 '000 000 '000 '000,000 '000 '000 000 '000 Unsecured Term loan 1,000 - - 4,000 - - - - 5,000 Revolving Credit - 18,300 - 44,625 - - 18,300 - 44,625 Trade lines - 67 829 160 10,850 - 67 829 160 10,850 Total 1,000 - 67 19,129 160 59,475 - 67 19,129 160 60,475 Foreign exchange rate 1.0000 - 3.0255 4.3130 4.7352 1.0000 - 3.0255 4.3130 4.7352 1.0000 RM'000 Equivalent 1,000 - 203 82,503 758 59,475 - 203 82,503 758 60,475 Total (RM'000) 1,000 142,939 143,939 Borrowings as at 31 March 2019 Long term Short term Total Borrowings RM VND SD USD EURO RM VND SD USD EURO RM '000 '000,000 '000 '000 000 '000 '000,000 '000 '000 000 '000 Unsecured Term loan 6,000 - - 3,000 - - - - 9,000 Revolving Credit 13,240 30,600 - 10,000 13,240 - 30,600 - 10,000 Trade lines 656 149 2,575 1,270 17,926 656 149 2,575 1,270 17,926 Total 6,000 13,896 149 33,175 1,270 30,926 13,896 149 33,175 1,270 36,926 Foreign exchange rate 1.0000 0.1760 3.0098 4.0810 4.5824 1.0000 0.1760 3.0098 4.0810 4.5824 1.0000 RM'000 Equivalent 6,000 2,446 449 135,387 5,820 30,926 2,446 449 135,387 5,820 36,926 Total (RM'000) 6,000 175,028 181,028 The unsecured borrowings are subject to corporate guarantee and negative pledge. All borrowings are based on the floating interest rate and its weighted average interest rate is about 4.25% per annum. There was a reduction in borrowings for RM 37.1 million in the current year to-date as compare to the same corresponding period in the immediate preceding year. It was due to the repayment of borrowing to the Banks. Page 5 of 8 16 INTEREST-BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS (Continued) No hedging was made for the borrowings denominated in United State Dollar, as source of repayment of which is from the export proceeds denominated in the same currency. PROVISIONS FOR COSTS OF RESTRUCTURING

There were no provisions for costs of restructuring for the current quarter and comparative period. DIVIDEND No dividend has been recommended for the current quarter. (31 March 2019 : Nil). 19. COMMITMENT 31 Mar 31 Mar Capital expenditure :- 2020 2019 RM '000 RM '000 Approved and contracted for Property, plant and equipment - 1,100 Approved but not contracted for Property, plant and equipment - - Total Commitment - 1,100 CONTINGENCIES

There were no other contingencies for the current quarter, except the contingent liability, which was made-up of Corporate Guarantees issued to financial institutions for the subsidiaries' borrowings and banking facilities. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The following table provides information on the transactions, which have been entered into with related parties during the 3 months period ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 as well as the balances with the related parties as at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019. Purchases Amounts Amounts Key Management Sales to from owed by owed to Personnel of the Group : related related related related Directors' interest parties parties parties parties RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 White Horse Ceramic Co Ltd 2020 2,280 5,813 - 2019 2,557 6,076 - Teobros Ceramica Sdn Bhd 2020 4,803 16 19,103 16 2019 4,221 31 22,287 44 White Horse Investment (S) Pte Ltd 2020 - - - 67,714 2019 - - - 64,483 All outstanding balances with these related parties are unsecured and repayable on demand. 22. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD There were no significant subsequent events after the reporting period. Page 6 of 8 23. PERFORMANCE REVIEW CURRENT PERIOD 1st QUARTER 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 Change Unaudited Unaudited + / (-) RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 % Revenue 94,996 126,900 (31,904) -25.1% Gross Profit 9,759 15,210 (5,451) -35.8% Loss Before Tax (20,177) (6,775) (13,402) 197.8% The revenue and gross profit for the current quarter were lower by 25.1% and 35.8% respectively as compared to the same corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the slow market pace in the construction industry, stiff market competition. The loss before tax was 197.8% higher than last year mainly due to its foreign exchange loss of RM 8.8 million as oppose to the gain of RM 2.8 million in the previous year and also the business operation shut down since 18 March 2020, in compliance with the Movement Control Order imposed by the Government due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Subsequently, we have obtained an approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industries of Malaysia on 30 April 2020 to recommence our operation on 4 May 2020. . 24. COMMENT ON MATERIAL CHANGE IN PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION Current Immediate Quarter Preceding Quarter 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 Change Unaudited Unaudited + / (-) RM '000 RM '000 RM '000 % Revenue 94,996 (50,668) -34.8% 145,664 Gross Profit 9,759 20,462 (10,703) -52.3% Loss Before Tax (20,177) (30,034) 9,857 -32.8% The revenue and gross profit for the current quarter were 34.8% and 52.3% respectively lower than the immediate preceding quarter mainly due to the seasonal business trend at the beginning of the year, which command a slowest pace for the year. The loss before tax for the current quarter was lower than the immediate preceding quarter mainly due to the impairment of assets for the last quarter of previous year and also the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.as mentioned in Note 23. 25. COMMENTARY ON PROSPECTS The Group's business is linked with the construction and renovation industries, where its markets coverage is fairly distributed into property development and replacement sectors for both local and exports markets. Business operations are still challenging in view of market competitiveness, pricing strategy, marketing structure, fluctuation in foreign currencies, high production and operating costs, which have a great impact to the bottom-line of the Group. Counter measures to address these challenges include enhancing the manufacturing efficiency and productivity, new products development, cost-control and market restructuring. Looking forward, we view the post MCO would remained challenging for our business operation. Page 7 of 8 PROFIT FORECAST OR PROFIT GUARANTEE

There was no profit forecast or profit guarantee announced as at the date of this quarterly report. CORPORATE PROPOSALS There was no corporate proposal announced but not completed as at the date of this quarterly report. CHANGES IN MATERIAL LITIGATION

There was no material litigation as at the date of this quarterly report. DIVIDEND PAYABLE Please refer to Note 18 for details. DISCLOSURE OF NATURE OF OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVES There was no outstanding derivative as at the reporting period DISCLOSURE OF GAINS / LOSSES ARISING FROM FAIR VALUE CHANGES OF FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

There were no gains or losses arising from fair value changes of financial liabilities as at the reporting period. AUDITORS REPORT ON PRECEDING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The auditors' report on the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 was not qualified. Page 8 of 8 Attachments Original document

