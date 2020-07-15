White Horse Bhd : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020

Log in
Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

Financial Year End

31 Dec 2020

Quarter

1 Qtr

Quarterly report for the

31 Mar 2020

financial period ended

The figures

have not been audited

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

31 Mar 2020

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT

PRECEDING YEAR

CURRENT YEAR TO

PRECEDING

YEAR

CORRESPONDING

DATE

YEAR

QUARTER

QUARTER

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1

Revenue

94,996

126,900

94,996

126,900

2

Profit/(loss) before

-20,177

-6,775

-20,177

-6,775

tax

3

Profit/(loss) for the

-20,133

-5,941

-20,133

-5,941

period

4

Profit/(loss)

-20,133

-5,941

-20,133

-5,941

attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the

parent

5

Basic

-8.84

-2.60

-8.84

-2.60

earnings/(loss) per

share (Subunit)

6

Proposed/Declared

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

dividend per share

(Subunit)

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR

END

7

Net assets per

2.8100

2.7300

share attributable

to ordinary equity

holders of the

parent ($$)

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:

Country

Base Unit

Subunit

Malaysia

Ringgit

Sen

United States

Dollar

Cent

United Kingdom

Pound

Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

Stock Name

WTHORSE

Date Announced

24 Jun 2020

Category

Financial Results

Reference Number

FRA-23062020-00051

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

(Company No: 455130-X)

CURRENT QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

3 MONTHS ENDED

3 MONTHS ENDED

OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

31 MAR 2020

31 MAR 2019

31 MAR 2020

31 MAR 2019

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

31 MARCH 2020

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

Revenue

94,996

126,900

94,996

126,900

Cost of goods sold

(85,237)

(111,690)

(85,237)

(111,690)

Gross profit

9,759

15,210

9,759

15,210

Other income

832

684

832

684

Administrative and general expenses

(24,671)

(14,237)

(24,671)

(14,237)

Selling and distribution expenses

(4,559)

(6,679)

(4,559)

(6,679)

Operating loss

(18,639)

(5,022)

(18,639)

(5,022)

Interest expense

(1,538)

(1,753)

(1,538)

(1,753)

Loss before tax

(20,177)

(6,775)

(20,177)

(6,775)

Income tax income

44

834

44

834

Loss for the period

(20,133)

(5,941)

(20,133)

(5,941)

Other comprehensive income :

Exchange differences on

translation foreign operations

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive loss

(20,133)

(5,941)

(20,133)

(5,941)

Loss attributable to :

Owners of the parent

(20,133)

(5,941)

(20,133)

(5,941)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

(20,133)

(5,941)

(20,133)

(5,941)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to :

Owners of the parent

(20,133)

(5,941)

(20,133)

(5,941)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

(20,133)

(5,941)

(20,133)

(5,941)

Loss per share (sen)

Basic and diluted, for the period

(8.84)

(2.60)

(8.84)

(2.60)

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements)

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

(Company No: 455130-X)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

31 MAR 2020

31 DEC 2019

OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Audited

AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

RM '000

RM '000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

339,432

346,952

Right-of-use assets

94,417

95,916

Trade and other receivables

927

927

Deferred tax asset

50

50

Goodwill

677

677

435,503

444,522

Current assets

Inventories

265,236

297,210

Trade receivables

85,177

89,853

Other receivables

24,565

22,418

Current tax assets

1,425

1,425

Cash and bank balances

74,838

91,421

451,241

502,327

TOTAL ASSETS

886,744

946,849

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity

holders of the parent

Share capital

246,936

246,936

Treasury share

(18,905)

(18,712)

Foreign currency translation reserve

18,148

18,148

Retained earnings

375,471

395,604

Total equity

621,650

641,976

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

1,000

2,000

Other payables

41,909

39,913

Lease liabilities

26,809

27,730

Deferred tax liabilities

7,478

7,727

77,196

77,370

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

142,939

154,611

Trade payables

18,123

24,523

Other payables

21,553

42,887

Lease liabilities

3,605

3,685

Current tax liabilities

1,675

1,794

Dividend payable

3

3

187,898

227,503

Total liabilities

265,094

304,873

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

886,744

946,849

Net Assets per share (RM)

2.73

2.81

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements)

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

Non-Distributable

(Company No: 455130-X)

Foreign

Distributable

Total

Share

Treasury

Currency

Retained

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

Equity

Capital

Share

Translation

Profits

OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Reserve

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MAR 2020

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

Opening balance at 1 January 2020

641,976

246,936

(18,712)

18,148

395,604

Purchase of treasury shares

(193)

-

(193)

-

-

Total comprehensive loss

(20,133)

-

-

-

(20,133)

Closing balance at 31 March 2020

621,650

246,936

(18,905)

18,148

375,471

Opening balance at 1 January 2019

706,455

246,936

(18,034)

17,908

459,645

Purchase of treasury shares

(145)

-

(145)

-

-

Total comprehensive income

(5,941)

-

-

-

(5,941)

Closing balance at 31 March 2019

700,369

246,936

(18,179)

17,908

453,704

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements)

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

3 MONTHS ENDED

(Company No: 455130-X)

31 MAR 2020

31 MAR 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

Unaudited

Unaudited

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

RM '000

RM '000

Operating Activities

Loss Before Tax

(20,177)

(6,775)

Adjustments for :

Interest income

(416)

(243)

Interest expense

1,538

1,753

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

7,520

6,949

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,499

1,395

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(22)

(15)

Write down of inventories

22

10

Loss / (Gain) on foreign currency exchange -unrealised

6,531

(2,581)

Total adjustments

16,672

7,268

Operating cash flow before changes in working capital

(3,505)

493

Changes in working capital

Decrease in inventories

24,612

13,875

Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables

2,529

(8,548)

Decrease in trade and other payables

(20,853)

(26,039)

Total changes in working capital

6,288

(20,712)

Interest received

416

243

Interest paid

(1,538)

(1,753)

Income taxes paid

(175)

(450)

(1,297)

(1,960)

Net cash flows generated from / (for) operating activities

1,486

(22,179)

Investing Activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(518)

(1,336)

Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

20

Net cash used in investing activities

(518)

(1,316)

Financing Activities

Purchase of treasury shares

(193)

(145)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,001)

(501)

Decrease in loans and borrowings

(16,357)

(4,020)

Net cash used in financing activities

(17,551)

(4,666)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(16,583)

(28,161)

Effect of foreign exchange rate change

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

91,421

79,344

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

74,838

51,183

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow shall be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements)

WHITE HORSE BERHAD (Company No: 455130-X)

Explanatory Notes pursuant to MFRS 134 for the 1st quarter ended 31 March 2020.

  1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
    White Horse Berhad is a public limited liability company, incorporated and domiciled in Malaysia, and is listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 June 2020.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The condensed consolidated interim financial statements, for the period ended 31 March 2020, have been prepared in accordance with MFRS 134 Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements also comply with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
    The explanatory notes attached to these condensed consolidated interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the year ended 31 December 2019.
  3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The significant accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the following new
    Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards ("MFRSs") effective for financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020.
    1. Amendments to MFRS 3: Definition of a Business
    2. Amendments to MFRS 101 and MFRS 108: Definition of Material
    3. Amendments to references to the Conceptual Framework in MFRS Standards
    4. Amendments to MFRS 9, MFRS 7 and MFRS139: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

The Group has not adopted the following standards that have been issued but not yet effective.

Effective for financial

periods beginning

MFRSs

on or after

1) MFRS 17: Insurance Contracts

1 Jan 2021

2) Amendments to MFRS 10 and MFRS 128: Sales or Contribution of Assets

between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture

Deferred

3) Amendments to MFRS 101: Classification of Liabilities as

Current or Non-current

1 Jan 2022

The directors expect that the adoption of the above standards and interpretations will have no material impact on the financial statements in the period of initial application.

4. CHANGES IN ESTIMATES

There were no changes in estimates that had a material effect in the current interim results.

  1. CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE GROUP
    There were no changes in composition of the Group for the current quarter, except the following:-
    PT. WH Ceramic Indonesia ("WHIN"), a wholly owned subsidiary of White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd ("WHC"), a wholly owned subsidiary, had ceased operations since January 2020 and is in the midst of voluntary liquidation.
    The discontinuation was due to the change in the marketing strategies and also cost-savings measures. The operations of WHIN is relatively a smaller scale as compared to the Group, henceforth the discontinuation had little impact on the Group's result as its past performances had been reflected in the financial reporting each year.
    In the long run, the discontinuation will contribute positively to the Group's bottom-line due to cost- savings measures.
  2. SEGMENT INFORMATION

Segmental financial information for the cumulative quarters has been prepared based on the geographical location as per the table append below.

SEGMENTAL INFORMATION

Malaysia

Vietnam

Other

- By geographical area

Operation

Operation

Operation

Eliminations

Total

31 Mar 2020

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

Segment Revenue

External sales

73,128

10,870

10,998

94,996

Inter-segment sales

4,063

1,432

145

(5,640)

-

Total revenue

77,191

12,302

11,143

(5,640)

94,996

Segment Results

Interest income

317

91

8

416

Depreciation & amortisation

6,923

1,483

613

9,019

Loss before tax

(16,307)

(3,842)

(3)

(25)

(20,177)

Segment Assets

Total assets

698,466

138,448

49,830

886,744

Segment Liabilities

Total liabilities

206,772

52,272

6,050

265,094

SEGMENTAL INFORMATION

Malaysia

Vietnam

Other

- By geographical area

Operation

Operation

Operation

Eliminations

Total

31 Mar 2019

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

Segment Revenue

External sales

92,751

20,306

13,843

126,900

Inter-segment sales

3,586

885

447

(4,918)

-

Total revenue

96,337

21,191

14,290

(4,918)

126,900

Segment Results

Interest income

194

45

4

243

Depreciation & amortisation

6,242

1,504

598

8,344

Loss before tax

(3,074)

(3,258)

(300)

(143)

(6,775)

Segment Assets

Total assets

777,725

176,861

53,376

1,007,962

Segment Liabilities

Total liabilities

240,851

59,582

7,161

307,594

Malaysia and Vietnam operations consist of manufacturing and distribution activities, while the other operations were merely distribution function in ASEAN region and China.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has prompted the Government to impose the Movement Control Order ("MCO") on 18 March 2020, where most of the economic activities have to be lockdown and thus, our business operation was shut-down accordingly.

Subsequently, we have obtained an approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industries of Malaysia on 30 April 2020 to recommence our operation on 04 May 2020.

Other than the above, the Group experiencing a loss position also due to the slow market pace in the construction industry and stiff market competition.

7. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS

The Group's business operation is related to the construction and renovation industries. Due to the festive season in the first quarter, the business has performed at a slower pace and it is a norm that the business in the forthcoming quarters will perform better.

8. LOSS BEFORE TAX

Included in the Loss Before Tax are the following items:-

CURRENT QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

3 MONTHS ENDED

3 MONTHS ENDED

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Mar

2020

2019

2020

2019

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

Interest income

(416)

(243)

(416)

(243)

Interest expense

1,538

1,753

1,538

1,753

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

7,520

6,949

7,520

6,949

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,499

1,395

1,499

1,395

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(22)

(15)

(22)

(15)

Write down of inventories

22

10

22

10

Loss/(Gain) on foreign currency exchange-unrealised

6,531

(2,582)

6,531

(2,582)

9. INCOME TAX INCOME

Income tax income is recognised in each interim period based on the best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year.

CURRENT QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

03 MONTHS ENDED

3 MONTHS ENDED

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Mar

2020

2019

2020

2019

Current Tax:

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

Malaysian Income Tax

(275)

(1,530)

(275)

(1,530)

Foreign Tax

(18)

(54)

(18)

(54)

(293)

(1,584)

(293)

(1,584)

Deferred Tax

249

750

249

750

Total Tax Income

(44)

(834)

(44)

(834)

10. LOSS PER SHARE

Basic loss per share amounts are computed by dividing the loss for the period, net of tax, attributable to owners of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period excluding treasury shares held by the Company.

CURRENT QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

03 MONTHS ENDED

03 MONTHS ENDED

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Mar

2020

2019

2020

2019

Loss net of tax attributable to owners

of the parent used in the computation

(20,133)

(5,941)

(20,133)

(5,941)

of loss per share (RM'000)

Weighted average number of ordinary

240,000

240,000

240,000

240,000

shares in issue ('000)

Treasury shares ('000)

(12,289)

(11,623)

(12,289)

(11,623)

Net Weighted average number of

227,711

228,377

227,711

228,377

ordinary shares in issue ('000)

Basic loss per share

(8.84)

(2.60)

(8.84)

(2.60)

(sen per share)

  1. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
    During the three months ended 31 March 2020, the Group has acquired asset of RM 0.5 million (31 March 2019 : RM 1.3 million).
  2. INTANGIBLE ASSETS : GOODWILL
    Goodwill is initially measured at cost. Following initial recognition, goodwill is measured at cost less accumulated impairment losses.
    For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired is allocated, from the acquisition date, to each of the Group's cash-generating units that are expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination.
    The cash-generating unit to which goodwill has been allocated is tested for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication that the cash-generating unit may be impaired, by comparing the carrying amount of the cash-generating unit, including the allocated goodwill, with the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit. Where the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit is less than the carrying amount, an impairment loss is recognised in the profit or loss. Impairment losses recognised for goodwill are not reversed in subsequent periods.
    Where goodwill forms part of a cash-generating unit and part of the operation within that cash- generating unit is disposed of, the goodwill associated with the operation disposed of is included in the carrying amount of the operation when determining the gain or loss on disposal of the operation. Goodwill disposed of in this circumstance is measured based on the relative fair values of the operations disposed of and the portion of the cash-generating unit retained.
  3. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Cash and cash equivalents comprised the following amounts:-

31 Mar

31 Mar

2020

2019

RM '000

RM '000

Cash on hand and at banks

39,588

31,809

Short term deposits with banks

35,250

19,374

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

74,838

51,183

  1. FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY
    No transfers between any level of the fair value hierarchy took place during the current interim period and the comparative period. There were also no changes in the purpose of any financial asset that subsequently resulted in a different classification of that asset.
    The Group does not hold credit enhancements or collateral to mitigate credit risk. The carrying amount of financial assets therefore represents the potential credit risk.
  2. SHARE CAPITAL AND TREASURY SHARES

Details of the treasury shares as at 31 March 2020, are as follows :-

No. of shares

Purchase Price

Average

Total

Month

purchased

Highest

Lowest

Price

Consideration

RM

RM

RM

RM

Balance as at 31 Mar 2020

12,289,200

2.5000

0.7700

1.5384

18,905,148

16. INTEREST-BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS

Borrowings as at 31 March 2020

Long term

Short term

Total Borrowings

RM

VND

SD

USD

EURO

RM

VND

SD

USD

EURO

RM

'000

'000,000

'000

'000

000

'000

'000,000

'000

'000

000

'000

Unsecured

Term loan

1,000

-

-

4,000

-

-

-

-

5,000

Revolving Credit

-

18,300

-

44,625

-

-

18,300

-

44,625

Trade lines

-

67

829

160

10,850

-

67

829

160

10,850

Total

1,000

-

67

19,129

160

59,475

-

67

19,129

160

60,475

Foreign exchange rate

1.0000

-

3.0255

4.3130

4.7352

1.0000

-

3.0255

4.3130

4.7352

1.0000

RM'000 Equivalent

1,000

-

203

82,503

758

59,475

-

203

82,503

758

60,475

Total (RM'000)

1,000

142,939

143,939

Borrowings as at 31 March 2019

Long term

Short term

Total Borrowings

RM

VND

SD

USD

EURO

RM

VND

SD

USD

EURO

RM

'000

'000,000

'000

'000

000

'000

'000,000

'000

'000

000

'000

Unsecured

Term loan

6,000

-

-

3,000

-

-

-

-

9,000

Revolving Credit

13,240

30,600

-

10,000

13,240

-

30,600

-

10,000

Trade lines

656

149

2,575

1,270

17,926

656

149

2,575

1,270

17,926

Total

6,000

13,896

149

33,175

1,270

30,926

13,896

149

33,175

1,270

36,926

Foreign exchange rate

1.0000

0.1760

3.0098

4.0810

4.5824

1.0000

0.1760

3.0098

4.0810

4.5824

1.0000

RM'000 Equivalent

6,000

2,446

449

135,387

5,820

30,926

2,446

449

135,387

5,820

36,926

Total (RM'000)

6,000

175,028

181,028

The unsecured borrowings are subject to corporate guarantee and negative pledge.

All borrowings are based on the floating interest rate and its weighted average interest rate is about 4.25% per annum.

There was a reduction in borrowings for RM 37.1 million in the current year to-date as compare to the same corresponding period in the immediate preceding year. It was due to the repayment of borrowing to the Banks.

16 INTEREST-BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS (Continued)

No hedging was made for the borrowings denominated in United State Dollar, as source of repayment of which is from the export proceeds denominated in the same currency.

  1. PROVISIONS FOR COSTS OF RESTRUCTURING
    There were no provisions for costs of restructuring for the current quarter and comparative period.
  2. DIVIDEND

No dividend has been recommended for the current quarter. (31 March 2019 : Nil).

19. COMMITMENT

31 Mar

31 Mar

Capital expenditure :-

2020

2019

RM '000

RM '000

Approved and contracted for

Property, plant and equipment

-

1,100

Approved but not contracted for

Property, plant and equipment

-

-

Total Commitment

-

1,100

  1. CONTINGENCIES
    There were no other contingencies for the current quarter, except the contingent liability, which was made-up of Corporate Guarantees issued to financial institutions for the subsidiaries' borrowings and banking facilities.
  2. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
    The following table provides information on the transactions, which have been entered into with related parties during the 3 months period ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019 as well as the balances with the related parties as at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019.

Purchases

Amounts

Amounts

Key Management

Sales to

from

owed by

owed to

Personnel of the Group :

related

related

related

related

Directors' interest

parties

parties

parties

parties

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

White Horse Ceramic Co Ltd

2020

2,280

5,813

-

2019

2,557

6,076

-

Teobros Ceramica Sdn Bhd

2020

4,803

16

19,103

16

2019

4,221

31

22,287

44

White Horse Investment (S) Pte Ltd

2020

-

-

-

67,714

2019

-

-

-

64,483

All outstanding balances with these related parties are unsecured and repayable on demand.

22. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

There were no significant subsequent events after the reporting period.

23. PERFORMANCE REVIEW

CURRENT PERIOD

1st QUARTER

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

Change

Unaudited

Unaudited

+ / (-)

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

%

Revenue

94,996

126,900

(31,904)

-25.1%

Gross Profit

9,759

15,210

(5,451)

-35.8%

Loss Before Tax

(20,177)

(6,775)

(13,402)

197.8%

The revenue and gross profit for the current quarter were lower by 25.1% and 35.8% respectively as compared to the same corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the slow market pace in the construction industry, stiff market competition.

The loss before tax was 197.8% higher than last year mainly due to its foreign exchange loss of RM 8.8 million as oppose to the gain of RM 2.8 million in the previous year and also the business operation shut down since 18 March 2020, in compliance with the Movement Control Order imposed by the Government due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, we have obtained an approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industries of Malaysia on 30 April 2020 to recommence our operation on 4 May 2020.

.

24. COMMENT ON MATERIAL CHANGE IN PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

Current

Immediate

Quarter

Preceding Quarter

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

Change

Unaudited

Unaudited

+ / (-)

RM '000

RM '000

RM '000

%

Revenue

94,996

(50,668)

-34.8%

145,664

Gross Profit

9,759

20,462

(10,703)

-52.3%

Loss Before Tax

(20,177)

(30,034)

9,857

-32.8%

The revenue and gross profit for the current quarter were 34.8% and 52.3% respectively lower than the immediate preceding quarter mainly due to the seasonal business trend at the beginning of the year, which command a slowest pace for the year.

The loss before tax for the current quarter was lower than the immediate preceding quarter mainly due to the impairment of assets for the last quarter of previous year and also the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.as mentioned in Note 23.

25. COMMENTARY ON PROSPECTS

The Group's business is linked with the construction and renovation industries, where its markets coverage is fairly distributed into property development and replacement sectors for both local and exports markets.

Business operations are still challenging in view of market competitiveness, pricing strategy, marketing structure, fluctuation in foreign currencies, high production and operating costs, which have a great impact to the bottom-line of the Group.

Counter measures to address these challenges include enhancing the manufacturing efficiency and productivity, new products development, cost-control and market restructuring.

Looking forward, we view the post MCO would remained challenging for our business operation.

  1. PROFIT FORECAST OR PROFIT GUARANTEE
    There was no profit forecast or profit guarantee announced as at the date of this quarterly report.
  2. CORPORATE PROPOSALS

There was no corporate proposal announced but not completed as at the date of this quarterly report.

  1. CHANGES IN MATERIAL LITIGATION
    There was no material litigation as at the date of this quarterly report.
  2. DIVIDEND PAYABLE

Please refer to Note 18 for details.

  1. DISCLOSURE OF NATURE OF OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVES There was no outstanding derivative as at the reporting period
  2. DISCLOSURE OF GAINS / LOSSES ARISING FROM FAIR VALUE CHANGES OF FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
    There were no gains or losses arising from fair value changes of financial liabilities as at the reporting period.
  3. AUDITORS REPORT ON PRECEDING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    The auditors' report on the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 was not qualified.

