White House Backs Down on Plan to Cut Foreign-Aid Funding -- Update

By Andrew Restuccia and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- President Trump has decided not to move ahead with a plan to cut about $4 billion in foreign-aid funding, after coming under criticism from lawmakers in both parties, according to three people familiar with the matter.

White House officials had previously said they expected to release the proposal this week, but Mr. Trump backed away from the effort after hearing from lawmakers and opponents within his administration, the people said.

"The president has been clear that there is waste and abuse in our foreign assistance and we need to be wise about where U.S. money is going, which is why he asked his administration to look into options to do just that," a senior administration official said. "It's clear that there are many on the Hill who aren't willing to join in curbing wasteful spending."

The plan, which had sought to cut the funds without congressional approval, would have targeted several State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development programs, including aid for programs in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. White House officials said they hoped to continue working with Congress to reduce spending.

The Trump administration's effort to freeze the funds had threatened to confound the already delicate process to avoid a government shutdown this fall.

Though Congress and the administration have already agreed to new spending levels, they must still reach a series of deals on funding levels for individual agencies and programs -- including contentious propositions like funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border -- before Oct. 1.

A clash between the legislative and executive branches on a comparatively small amount of foreign-aid funding could have delayed and distracted from that task, increasing the possibility of a government shutdown.

The abandonment of the foreign-aid cuts is another defeat for fiscal hawks in the administration and on Capitol Hill. The deal last month to raise overall spending levels and lift the debt ceiling for two years passed Congress over the objection of many Republicans who criticized the agreement's impact on the national debt.

The administration's fiscal hawks, led by acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, had pushed for the cuts behind the scenes. But some in the State Department and the Treasury Department privately raised objections.

Typically, White House efforts to cut funds require congressional approval after a 45-day freeze on the money. But because the end of the federal fiscal year arrives on Sept. 30, the money would expire before the end of 45 days -- effectively enabling the White House to cancel the aid funding unilaterally. Democrats had argued that the move could be illegal.

The proposed maneuver drew bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill, where both close Republican allies of the president like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) warned that it could poison the well ahead of future spending talks. Mrs. Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the proposed cuts.

"A move to rescind funding absent policy input from the Department of State and USAID only undermines our national security interests and emboldens our adversaries," Mr. Graham and Rep. Hal Rogers (R., Ky.) wrote in a letter to the president earlier this month. "We strongly urge you to reconsider this approach."

