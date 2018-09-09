White House Budget Chief Questions Likability of Sen. Ted Cruz -- Update

By Siobhan Hughes

WASHINGTON -- The White House budget chief raised the possibility that Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) could lose his re-election bid to Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, whose long-shot challenge has generated enthusiasm among Democratic Party supporters.

"Do people like you? That's a really important question," Mick Mulvaney said at a private Republican meeting in New York on Saturday. "There's a very real possibility we will win a race for Senate in Florida and lose a race in Texas for Senate."

"I don't think it's likely, but it's a possibility," he said. "How likable is a candidate? That still counts."

An audio recording of the event was provided to The Wall Street Journal by someone in attendance.

In Florida, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson is running for re-election against Republican Gov. Rick Scott , and the race is considered close.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the Florida contest as one of five "tossups" in which Democrats are defending Senate seats.

At the same time, Republicans are growing concerned about the Texas seat. Nonpartisan analysts say that while Mr. Cruz is favored, the race is competitive. Mr. Cruz leads by about 4 percentage points in the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

Speaking in Katy, Texas, on Saturday night, Mr. Cruz said that he was "a lot more focused on what the people of Texas think. I got a job, and it's working for 28 million Texans, and I take that job deadly seriously. I don't worry about what some political guy in Washington says. I worry about what the people of Texas say."

Mr. Mulvaney made his comments in the context of discussing whether Democrats were headed for a wave election, similar to the swell that built in 2010, when Republicans took control of the House. His conclusion was that Republicans had some advantages and that it would be wrong to equate the 2018 midterms with the 2010 Tea-Party wave.

"I am a child of the last wave election," said Mr. Mulvaney, who won a seat in the House that year.

"Folks always ask me, 'Is this going to be the same thing for Democrats as it was for Republicans in 2010?'" he said. "The answer is, 'No, it's not.'"

Arguing against the prospect of a Democratic surge in November, Mr. Mulvaney said the midterms comprise individual races in which Republicans must make a case tailored to each district.

"All politics is still local," he said. "Wave elections are extremely rare."

Mr. Mulvaney also argued that Republicans held advantages that could buoy the party despite how voters may feel about President Donald Trump.

"You may hate the president, and there's a lot of people who do, but they certainly like the way the country is going," Mr. Mulvaney said. "If you figure out a way to subtract from that equation how they feel about the president, the numbers go up dramatically," he said, citing numbers such as the share of people saying they are better off now compared with two years ago.

News of Mr. Mulvaney's remarks was reported earlier by the New York Times.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com