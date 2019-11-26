White House Budget Official Raised Legal Concerns About Ukraine Aid Freeze

By Andrew Duehren and Dustin Volz

WASHINGTON -- A top White House budget official tasked with freezing security aid to Ukraine raised legal concerns about the hold before another official assumed responsibility for the funds, according to the transcript of his testimony to impeachment investigators released Tuesday.

Mark Sandy, the deputy associate director for national-security programs at the Office of Management and Budget, told House investigators that he flagged concerns to his boss at OMB that the hold could violate appropriations laws. Mr. Sandy, a career federal employee who signed the paperwork for the initial hold on the funds in July, said he wasn't given a reason for the freeze until September, when he was told the hold was because of President Trump's desire to see other countries contribute more aid to Ukraine.

That hold on funds is a central issue in the House impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Michael Duffey, the associate director for national-security programs and a political appointee, took over the process for holding up the Ukraine aid on July 30, Mr. Sandy testified. Mr. Duffey began personally approving funds for foreign aid and defense accounts at OMB, a process that was typically overseen by career officials. Mr. Duffey told OMB staff he wanted to more closely track funds at OMB, Mr. Sandy said. The Ukraine aid was ultimately released in September. Mr. Duffey couldn't be reached for immediate comment.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the White House gave a political appointee at OMB the power to keep the Ukraine aid on hold after career officials at the budget office began raising concerns about the legality of the freeze. Federal statutes tightly regulate the executive branch's ability to delay or not spend money approved by Congress and signed into law.

Mr. Sandy also told investigators that two OMB officials who had expressed frustrations about the hold on the aid to Ukraine left the organization.

Democrats are probing whether Mr. Trump abused his power by conditioning the release of nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine over the summer to that country announcing investigations that would benefit the president politically. Mr. Trump has denied that the desire for investigations was related to the hold on the aid.

Several former and current administration officials have testified that they understood the Trump administration wouldn't release the aid until Ukraine announced it was opening the investigations. Ukraine made no such announcement.

Mr. Sandy approved the first temporary freeze on military aid to Ukraine on July 25 after he received guidance from lawyers at OMB that the hold could go forward, according to his testimony. That same day, in a phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Trump pressed for Ukraine to open investigations that could benefit the president, including one into former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful.

Mr. Sandy said he first began fielding questions from Mr. Duffey about the aid to Ukraine on June 19, when Mr. Duffey told Mr. Sandy that Mr. Trump had questions about the money. Mr. Sandy said staff provided Mr. Duffey with information about the assistance.

As the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year approached, officials at the Defense Department became concerned they would run out of time to spend the funds and that they could expire, Mr. Sandy said. Congress passed a short-term funding extension in September that allowed the funds to be spent in the new fiscal year.

Mr. Sandy's deposition was released Tuesday alongside that of Philip Reeker, a senior State Department official. The two transcripts were the last remaining from the roster of impeachment inquiry witnesses who appeared before the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs Committees. While the broad outlines of their testimonies have previously been reported, the release of the transcripts offered fuller details.

The intelligence committee is writing a formal impeachment report that it will submit to the House Judiciary Committee, which is the congressional body responsible for drafting articles of impeachment against a president.

In his testimony, Mr. Reeker defended Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled from her post in the spring after coming under attack from Rudy Giuliani, Mr. Trump's personal lawyer, and allies. His testimony joins that of several other witnesses who described a failure by State Department leadership, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to defend Ms. Yovanovitch.

The State Department has declined commenting on specific impeachment testimony, including the details surrounding Ms. Yovanovitch's recall. Asked about a tweet from Mr. Trump in which the president said he would like to see Mr. Pompeo and other senior officials testify in the impeachment inquiry, Mr. Pompeo said Tuesday: "When the time is right, all good things happen."

Mr. Reeker described an April 24 phone call he had with Ulrich Brechbuhl, counselor at the State Department and a confidant to Mr. Pompeo, in which Mr. Brechbuhl said that things had gotten "suddenly much worse" for Ms. Yovanovitch. Mr. Brechbuhl conveyed that there was "a lot of unhappiness" in the White House that Ms. Yovanovitch was still the ambassador to Ukraine, and that the State Department believed "she needed to come back to Washington for consultations," according to Mr. Reeker.

At the direction or Mr. Trump, Ms. Yovanovitch left her post and returned to Washington days later. She remains employed at the State Department and is teaching as Georgetown University.

