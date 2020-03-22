White House, Congress Work to Finalize Coronavirus Rescue Package

By Natalie Andrews and Lindsay Wise

WASHINGTON -- Congressional leaders rushed to finalize a stimulus bill designed to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though conflict remained over key points of the legislation, casting doubt on whether the Senate could pass the measure by the Monday deadline lawmakers have set.

The four top congressional leaders, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), met Sunday to discuss an agreement for a stimulus package that could top $1.3 trillion, meant to rescue businesses and workers. The Senate plans a procedural vote for the afternoon, but there were several sticking points still remaining in the talks.

Mrs. Pelosi left the meeting saying there was no deal and that House Democrats planned to introduce their own legislation. Should the two chambers attempt to pass their own legislation first and then negotiate, it could significantly lengthen the time it takes Congress to pass a bill.

"I don't know about Monday, but we're still talking," the speaker said at the Capitol. "We'll be introducing our own bill and hopefully it will be compatible" with what the Senate is doing.

Mr. McConnell said the Senate would hold a procedural vote to start debate on the bill Sunday afternoon and still plans to vote on the legislation Monday.

"Make no mistake about it, we'll be voting tomorrow," he said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is representing President Trump in talks with lawmakers, said the legislation consists of four main components: small-business loans that could be forgiven if firms use them to keep workers on the payroll, direct cash payments to households, enhanced unemployment benefits and a $4 trillion lending facility supported by the Federal Reserve.

"I think we have a fundamental understanding, and we look forward to wrapping it up today," Mr. Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday, of talks with Democratic and Republican leadership in the Senate and House.

The rescue package should be enough to support the economy for 10 to 12 weeks, he said. Lawmakers also are aiming to include several months of appropriations in the bill, designed to keep the government running, according to an administration official, which would allow Congress to adjourn for the coming weeks. Many lawmakers are concerned that traveling back and forth to Washington, D.C., poses health risks and some have called for remote voting.

"If for whatever reason 10 weeks from now...we haven't won this, we'll go back to Congress again," Mr. Mnuchin said. "But I think we're injecting a lot of liquidity into the system."

Many Democrats objected to the current state of the bill, saying it doesn't go far enough to protect workers, while Republicans said that opposing the measure would hurt American workers who are facing unemployment.

"If you vote no to this bill you better have a damn good reason," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said on Fox News. "This is the best we can do. We're buying time so we can find medical breakthroughs to kill this disease. We're in a war."

--Paul Kiernan and Ted Mann contributed to this article.

Write to Natalie Andrews at Natalie.Andrews@wsj.com and Lindsay Wise at lindsay.wise@wsj.com