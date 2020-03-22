White House, Congress Work to Finalize Coronavirus Rescue Package -- 2nd Update

By Natalie Andrews and Lindsay Wise

WASHINGTON -- Congressional leaders rushed to finalize a stimulus bill designed to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though lawmakers remained conflicted over key points of the sweeping legislation Sunday, casting doubt on whether the Senate could pass the measure by its Monday deadline.

The four top congressional leaders, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), met Sunday to discuss an agreement for a stimulus package that could top $1.3 trillion, meant to rescue businesses and workers. They emerged without an agreement.

Mrs. Pelosi left the meeting saying there was no deal and that House Democrats planned to introduce their own legislation. Should the two chambers attempt to pass their own legislation first and then negotiate, it could significantly lengthen the time it takes Congress to pass a bill.

"I don't know about Monday, but we're still talking," the speaker said at the Capitol. "We'll be introducing our own bill and hopefully it will be compatible" with what the Senate is doing.

Seeking more time to reach an agreement, Mr. McConnell delayed a procedural vote by three hours, to 6 p.m., and warned against further delay.

"Americans don't need to see us haggling endlessly," he said. "They need us to advance this legislation today and pass it tomorrow."

Democrats and Republicans are struggling over differences including the size of proposed cash payments to taxpayers, details about an expansion of unemployment assistance as well as what aid to hospitals, state and local governments and major U.S. industries will look like.

Many Democrats objected to Republicans' plan to provide $500 billion for the Treasury secretary to make loans, loan guarantees or investments to support businesses, possibly along with states or municipalities. The sum is more than twice as much as Treasury had requested.

"Millions may now lose their jobs," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) wrote on Twitter Sunday. "And Trump wants our response to be a half-trillion dollar slush fund to boost favored companies and corporate executives -- while they continue to pull down huge paychecks and fire their workers."

A big portion of the funds -- currently estimated at $75 billion -- would go to distressed companies, including in the areas of travel and critical infrastructure, according to a draft of the legislation reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. In addition, air carriers, air cargo providers and major aviation suppliers would be eligible to receive funds, potentially benefiting corporations such as Boeing Co., Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and General Electric Co.

The other $425 billion could be used to make loans directly or to backstop any losses in lending facilities launched or expanded by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed launched two facilities last week, each with $10 billion of support from the Treasury, using broad authority the central bank can invoke to lend during emergencies, sometimes referred to as 13(3) powers -- so named for the section of its charter that authorizes this activity. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday on Fox News that the new funding could support $4 trillion in lending programs.

The bill would also provide billions in additional funding for government agencies and programs facing increased demand because of the pandemic, including $75 billion to reimburse health-care providers for costs or lost revenues directly associated with coronavirus, according to the draft legislation.

Lawmakers also are aiming to include several months' of appropriations in the bill, designed to keep the government running, according to a Trump administration official, which would allow Congress to adjourn for the coming weeks. Many lawmakers are concerned that traveling back and forth to Washington, D.C., poses health risks and some have called for remote voting.

Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul said Sunday that he had tested positive for Covid-19, the first senator to announce an infection. Two House lawmakers said they had tested positive last Wednesday.

The draft legislation also includes $15.6 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, $14.4 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs for medical services, $4.5 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an additional $12.7 billion for the public-health emergency fund to help develop vaccines and other treatments for the virus.

Negotiators appeared to overcome one major hurdle after the Trump administration endorsed an expansion of unemployment insurance that many Senate Democrats had been seeking.

The administration had been pushing a proposal to give cash payments directly to many Americans, while Democrats wanted to expand unemployment insurance. Some form of direct payments to Americans still appeared to be on the table as of Sunday afternoon.

"We're going to plus-up unemployment benefits significantly, we're expanding eligibility for unemployment and we're sending direct checks to all middle- and low-income workers -- substantial amounts of money," Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

The most recent version of the bill seeks to ensure that those without any income receive $1,200 per adult and $500 per child in one-time payments from the government, according to the draft and several Congressional aides.

Mr. Toomey also said that aid for businesses in the Senate bill would come from a "big credit facility" rather than direct grants to businesses.

"None of this is going to be grant money," Mr. Toomey said. Airlines and hotels have said that only grants would help them avoid layoffs.

But some provisions in the bill would represent direct aid to businesses, like loans that would be forgiven if businesses meet requirements for keeping workers on the payroll. White House staff have jokingly referred to such aid as "groans," or grants that the administration is calling loans, according to one person involved in the talks.

Democrats are calling for stronger protections for workers in the bill, including a provision that forces corporations that receive government money to keep employees and offered loan forgiveness to corporations if 90% of employees are retained, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

If the Senate completes action, the Democratic-led House would need to come back into session next week to make the bill law. Should Mrs. Pelosi strike an agreement with Mr. McConnell over the Senate bill, the House could use expedited procedures that wouldn't require bringing the majority of House members back to Washington.

--Paul Kiernan and Ted Mann contributed to this article.

Write to Natalie Andrews at Natalie.Andrews@wsj.com and Lindsay Wise at lindsay.wise@wsj.com