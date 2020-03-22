White House, Congress Work to Finalize Coronavirus Rescue Package -- Update

By Natalie Andrews and Lindsay Wise

WASHINGTON -- Congressional leaders rushed to finalize a stimulus bill designed to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though conflict remained over key points of the legislation, casting doubt on whether the Senate could pass the measure by the Monday deadline lawmakers have set.

The four top congressional leaders, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), met Sunday to discuss an agreement for a stimulus package that could top $1.3 trillion, meant to rescue businesses and workers. The Senate plans a procedural vote for the afternoon, but there were several sticking points still remaining in the talks.

Mrs. Pelosi left the meeting saying there was no deal and that House Democrats planned to introduce their own legislation. Should the two chambers attempt to pass their own legislation first and then negotiate, it could significantly lengthen the time it takes Congress to pass a bill.

"I don't know about Monday, but we're still talking," the speaker said at the Capitol. "We'll be introducing our own bill and hopefully it will be compatible" with what the Senate is doing.

Mr. McConnell said the Senate would hold a procedural vote to start debate on the bill Sunday afternoon and still plans to vote on the legislation Monday.

"Make no mistake about it, we'll be voting tomorrow," he said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is representing President Trump in talks with lawmakers, said the legislation consists of four main components: small-business loans that could be forgiven if firms use them to keep workers on the payroll, direct cash payments to households, enhanced unemployment benefits and a $4 trillion lending facility supported by the Federal Reserve.

"I think we have a fundamental understanding, and we look forward to wrapping it up today," Mr. Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday, of talks with Democratic and Republican leadership in the Senate and House.

The rescue package should be enough to support the economy for 10 to 12 weeks, he said. Lawmakers also are aiming to include several months of appropriations in the bill, designed to keep the government running, according to an administration official, which would allow Congress to adjourn for the coming weeks. Many lawmakers are concerned that traveling back and forth to Washington, D.C., poses health risks and some have called for remote voting.

"If for whatever reason 10 weeks from now...we haven't won this, we'll go back to Congress again," Mr. Mnuchin said. "But I think we're injecting a lot of liquidity into the system."

Many Democrats objected to the current state of the bill, saying it doesn't go far enough to protect workers, while Republicans said that opposing the measure would hurt American workers who are facing unemployment.

"If you vote no to this bill you better have a damn good reason," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said on Fox News. "This is the best we can do. We're buying time so we can find medical breakthroughs to kill this disease. We're in a war."

Negotiators appeared to overcome one major hurdle after the Trump administration endorsed an expansion of unemployment insurance that many Senate Democrats had been seeking.

The administration had been pushing a proposal to give cash payments directly to many Americans; while Democrats wanted to expand unemployment insurance. Direct payments to Americans still appeared to be on the table, in some form.

"We're going to plus-up unemployment benefits significantly, we're expanding eligibility for unemployment and we're sending direct checks to all middle and low income workers, substantial amounts of money," Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Mr. Toomey also said that aid for businesses in the Senate bill would come via a "big credit facility," rather than through direct grants to businesses, as some industries, including airlines, have said they would need to avoid insolvency.

"None of this is going to be grant money," Mr. Toomey said. Airlines and hotels have said that only grants would help them avoid layoffs.

But some provisions in the bill would represent direct aid to businesses, like loans that will be forgiven provided that businesses meet requirements for keeping workers on the payroll.

White House staff have jokingly referred to them as "groans," or grants that the administration is calling loans, according to one person involved in the talks.

Many of the details of the package remain under negotiation -- with outstanding issues including the size of the cash payments to taxpayers, the details about the expansion of unemployment assistance, as well what the assistance to hospitals, state and local governments and major U.S. industries will look like.

Democrats are calling for protections for workers in the bill, including a provision that forces corporations that receive government money to keep employees and offered loan forgiveness to corporations if 90% of employees are retained, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The current legislation would give Treasury Secretary Mnuchin discretion to use a $500 billion bailout fund, the person said. Democrats are worried that there aren't enough restrictions on programs, such as stock buybacks and executive compensation. The current bill text places a two-year limit on increasing executive compensation.

Mr. Toomey said the lending facility for Mr. Mnuchin would be restricted to lending for "really seriously distressed and absolutely essential companies."

"That's going to be a short list and it's going to be really about American national security," he said.

If the Senate completes action, the Democratic-controlled House would need to come back into session next week to make the bill law. But there were indications that the bill could be voted into law under expedited procedures without bringing the majority of House members back to Washington.

Still, that likely would require some of the chamber's more liberal Democrats to agree to a bill that helps corporations and conservative Republicans to agree to a massive spending package that will add to the nation's deficit.

"There is no reason for corporate bailouts to be included in an emergency relief package," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, N.Y.) said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has said she supports a relief package even larger than the $2 trillion figure floated by the administration, but argued it should be targeted directly at workers, including expansion of unemployment insurance and suspending payments for household debt, mortgages and rent.

"If all this money is going to bailing out the airline industry in a way that does not help workers, if it's going to bailing out banks and other industries without helping workers, then it's not going to be enough," she said.

--Paul Kiernan and Ted Mann contributed to this article.

Write to Natalie Andrews at Natalie.Andrews@wsj.com and Lindsay Wise at lindsay.wise@wsj.com