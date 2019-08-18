White House Economic Adviser Confirms Plans for New Round of China Talks

By David Harrison

WASHINGTON -- White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow confirmed the possibility Sunday of holding trade talks with China in the U.S. in an effort to allay fears of a spiraling trade war between the two countries. But Mr. Kudlow also said China's response to protests in Hong Kong could affect the outcome of the discussion.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Mr. Kudlow said American and Chinese negotiators will speak in the next week or 10 days.

"If those deputies' meetings pan out as we hope they will and we can have a substantive renewal of negotiations, then we are planning to have China come to the U.S.A. and meet with our principals to continue the negotiations," he said.

The administration had suggested last week such talks were in the works for next month.

Mr. Kudlow said a conference call last week between Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had produced "positive news."

After the call, the U.S. suspended tariffs on $156 billion in goods from China, citing the impact that an escalating trade war would have on American businesses gearing up for the holiday season.

Mr. Kudlow also connected the outcome of the trade negotiations to the resolution of ongoing protests in Hong Kong that have been under way for almost three months. Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters marched again in Hong Kong over the weekend.

Beijing's stance on the protests has toughened recently, demanding Hong Kong police to crack down.

Mr. Kudlow said the U.S. is "on the side of freedom."

"We don't want violence. The United States wants a humane ending. If that can happen that might bolster the trade deal," he said. "The Chinese know full well that trade, security, Hong Kong, these things are all part of the general landscape."

Mr. Kudlow also said the U.S. economy is strong and not in danger of tumbling into recession. Markets seesawed last week as investors worried heightened trade tensions could cause a global downturn.

"There's no recession on the horizon. What's wrong with a little optimism?" Mr. Kudlow said, adding that last week's strong retail sales numbers combined with the healthy labor market suggests American consumers are unfazed by the trade war worries that have gripped markets.

But a survey of consumers released Friday showed sentiment had fallen to the lowest level in seven months, a possible sign that fears of a trade war could cause consumers to pull back in the coming months.

Mr. Kudlow credited the Trump administration's tax cuts, regulatory rollbacks, energy policy and trade efforts for the results.

"That's kind of a miracle," he said. "We've faced severe monetary restraint from the Fed."

In a separate interview on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the Fed's rate increases had cost the economy some of its momentum and predicted Fed officials would cut rates again before the end of the year.

"All what needs to happen here," he said, "is for the Federal Reserve to do what it needs to do, which is begin lowering interest rates."

The central bank cut rates by a quarter-percentage point in July. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at a conference on Friday, where he could send a signal about the central bank's moves in the coming months.

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com