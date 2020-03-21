Log in
White House Estimates Coronavirus Package Could Be About $2 Trillion --Update

03/21/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

By Siobhan Hughes and Byron Tau

WASHINGTON -- Trump administration officials outlined a total government financial response to the coronavirus emergency at more than $2 trillion, or 10% of the country's GDP, as negotiations on Capitol Hill continued Saturday.

Larry Kudlow, President Trump's top economic adviser, initially described a congressional spending bill that could top $2 trillion, leading to confusion over the size of the package under discussion by lawmakers.

Another White House official later clarified that the figure cited by Mr. Kudlow included the additional effect of action by the Federal Reserve. Senators still are considering a stimulus amount under $1.5 trillion, the official said.

Senators have been meeting behind closed doors on Capitol Hill this week on an economic stimulus package meant to rescue businesses and workers from the impacts of the virus, which has brought the global economy to a virtual standstill and plunged world-wide financial markets into chaos.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday that the congressional portion of the package could top $1.3 trillion and that the Senate would vote on the proposal on Monday.

Representing the administration in the talks in addition to Mr. Kudlow were White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The Trump administration called for direct payments to workers, while some senators have sought dramatically increased unemployment benefits for those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Democrats also are pushing for a final agreement to expand paid leave and funds to support state and local efforts to respond to the disease outbreak, which has brought much of American life to a standstill, cratered financial markets, and slowed the global economy.

One possible breakthrough in reaching an agreement came when Senate Republicans Saturday proposed adding an unemployment-insurance package to a proposal for direct payments to Americans.

Mr. Ueland, the White House congressional liaison, said that Republicans had made the proposal to Democrats. Republicans expect to hear back from Senate Democrats later Saturday.

Mr. Kudlow said that small businesses would get a payroll-tax holiday, without clarifying whether that component was agreed to or merely an item on the administration's wish list.

He declined to say whether the package would include more direct government spending, or appropriations, than thought. "We'll see," he said.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com and Byron Tau at byron.tau@wsj.com

