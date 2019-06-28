Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

White House Predicts Deregulation Will Boost Household Incomes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

By Josh Mitchell

WASHINGTON -- The White House said its efforts to cut rules on a range of industries would boost Americans' incomes, tame inflation and propel the economy to stronger growth.

The report issued Friday by the Council of Economic Advisers looked in isolation at 20 rules in the Trump administration's broader economic agenda, which has also included new tariffs that economists and industries say have driven up some consumer prices.

Asked whether the economic costs of Mr. Trump's trade moves have offset any current or future benefits from deregulation, Casey Mulligan, the CEA's chief economist, told reporters: "We have our deregulation team on this call. We don't have the trade people here to discuss that."

White House economists compared President Trump's deregulation agenda to efforts under the Carter administration to eliminate rules in the airline and trucking industries. The report forecast the long-term effects of 20 initiatives since 2017 to cut regulations, and said total economic benefits would exceed those that resulted from the Carter-era efforts.

"The benefits of this recent deregulatory effort compare favorably with the most significant in American history," Mr. Mulligan said.

Household incomes would increase an average $3,100 after inflation once the rules take full effect, in five to 10 years, the report said. The Trump administration rules cited in the report include those affecting wireless plans and health care.

Write to Josh Mitchell at joshua.mitchell@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pUSDA reports large U.S. soybean sale to China ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
RE
01:21pDoes Free College Work? Kalamazoo Offers Some -2-
DJ
01:21pDoes Free College Work? Kalamazoo Offers Some Answers
DJ
01:17p22ND DISTRICT AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION : Animals raised by 4-H and FFA youth are the stars of the Junior Livestock Auction
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12pEU, Mercosur agree on draft free-trade treaty - source
RE
01:05pEXPLAINER : U.S.-China trade talks: where they are and what's at stake
RE
12:58pBanks boost Wall Street with G20 in focus
RE
12:51pTRADE RELATIONS : Central Africa prepares common external tariff
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Lego family, Blackstone take Merlin private in $7.5 billion deal
4NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5VALE : VALE : 06/27/2019 Vale on its Director of Coal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About