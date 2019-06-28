White House Predicts Deregulation Will Boost Household Incomes

By Josh Mitchell

WASHINGTON -- The White House said its efforts to cut rules on a range of industries would boost Americans' incomes, tame inflation and propel the economy to stronger growth.

The report issued Friday by the Council of Economic Advisers looked in isolation at 20 rules in the Trump administration's broader economic agenda, which has also included new tariffs that economists and industries say have driven up some consumer prices.

Asked whether the economic costs of Mr. Trump's trade moves have offset any current or future benefits from deregulation, Casey Mulligan, the CEA's chief economist, told reporters: "We have our deregulation team on this call. We don't have the trade people here to discuss that."

White House economists compared President Trump's deregulation agenda to efforts under the Carter administration to eliminate rules in the airline and trucking industries. The report forecast the long-term effects of 20 initiatives since 2017 to cut regulations, and said total economic benefits would exceed those that resulted from the Carter-era efforts.

"The benefits of this recent deregulatory effort compare favorably with the most significant in American history," Mr. Mulligan said.

Household incomes would increase an average $3,100 after inflation once the rules take full effect, in five to 10 years, the report said. The Trump administration rules cited in the report include those affecting wireless plans and health care.

